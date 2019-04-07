USA za gazociągiem transkaspijskim / Washington Favors the Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline 0 7 kwietnia 2019

Gdy przed tygodniem Turkmeni obchodzili Nowruz, wywodzące się jeszcze z tradycji staroperskiej święto wiosennego przesilenia, życzenia złożyła im między innymi amerykańska administracja, wykorzystując tę okazję do promowania własnych interesów. W piśmie adresowanym do turkmeńskiego prezydenta Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedowa, Donald Trump wyraził nadzieję na rychły eksport lokalnego gazu do Europy. Trump zasugerował również przy tej okazji, że współpracą w tym zakresie byłyby zainteresowane amerykańskie koncerny. Choć gazociąg transkaspijski wciąż jeszcze jest w planach, to na jego temat pada coraz więcej politycznych deklaracji.

Podział wód

Projekt budowy rurociągu na dnie Morza Kaspijskiego znajdował się w obszarze zainteresowania Amerykanów jeszcze w latach 90. ubiegłego wieku, jednak wysyłane dziś z Waszyngtonu sygnały być może nie miałyby miejsca, gdyby nie osiągnięte w 2018 roku porozumienie ws. statusu Morza Kaspijskiego. Zapadłe wówczas uzgodnienia można nazywać przełomowymi – stanowią one efekt ponad dwudziestoletnich negocjacji państw nadbrzeżnych: Rosji, Kazachstanu, Turkmenistanu, Iranu i Azerbejdżanu.

Na mocy podpisanej (choć wciąż nieratyfikowanej przez wszystkich sygnatariuszy) konwencji kaspijskiej stwierdza się, że ewentualna budowa rurociągów bądź kabli na dnie akwenu pozostaje w wyłącznej gestii państw, przez które sektory miałaby przebiegać. Oczywiście, tak jak zazwyczaj, jest pewne „ale”: owe sektory muszą zostać dopiero uzgodnione przez sąsiadujące ze sobą państwa (kwestie granic pozostają przedmiotem sporów), zaś potencjalny projekt gazociągu będzie opiniowany środowiskowo przez wszystkie państwa kaspijskie. Pomimo tego, rzeczony zapis gwarantujący prawa do układania rur i kabli sam w sobie jest przełomowy, bowiem w poprzednich latach zarówno Rosja, jak i Iran robiły wiele, by blokować swobodę budowy rurociągów po dnie morza.

Amerykańska strategia

Przytoczone na wstępie deklaracje Donalda Trumpa można tłumaczyć dwojako: z perspektywy geopolitycznej, w której interesy USA są mierzone kształtem relacji międzynarodowych w regionie, jak również z perspektywy biznesowej, w której to Waszyngton promuje krajowych „czempionów” z branży oil&gas. W jednym i drugim ujęciu ww. działania amerykańskiej administracji doskonale wpisują się w szerzej zakrojoną strategię zagraniczną państwa.

Po pierwsze, Stany Zjednoczone postrzegają trans-

graniczne projekty infrastrukturalne w szeroko rozumianym regionie (tj. przez Europę Środkowo-Wschodnią, Bałkany, Kaukaz po Azję Centralną) jako swoistą polisę na przyszłość. Zgodnie z amerykańską strategią budowa nowych połączeń przesyłowych, takich jak np. gazociągi, ma cementować współpracę sąsiadujących ze sobą państw, i w efekcie – sprzyjać stabilności w regionie. Ciężko zresztą nie zgodzić się z tym, że im gęstsza będzie sieć współzależności między samymi zainteresowanymi państwami, tym mniej będą opłacać się spory i konflikty oraz staną się one mniej podatne na naciski ekonomiczne ze strony państw trzecich: np. Rosji czy Chin. Dobrze obrazuje to przykład turkmeński, gdzie Aszchabad obawia się nadmiernego uzależnienia od Pekinu, a w imię interesu gospodarczego zdaje się być gotów do porozumienia z Azerbejdżanem ws. podziału wód na Morzu Kaspijskim.

Po drugie, przedstawione pobudki geopolityczne nie wykluczają także realizacji przez Stany Zjednoczone własnych, partykularnych celów, do jakich z pewnością można zaliczyć wsparcie krajowych koncernów energetycznych za granicą. Jest to oczywiście aktualne w przypadku prezydentury Donalda Trumpa, który aktywnie wspiera rodzimą branżę oil&gas. Dogodnych przykładów możemy szukać również w przeszłości, gdy w latach 90. podpisano „kontrakt stulecia” na produkcję i eksport azerbejdżańskiej ropy do Europy, wówczas w konsorcjum inwestorskim znalazły się właśnie amerykańskie spółki. W efekcie nie może dziwić, że dziś Waszyngton powinien wspierać interesy firm takich jak Chevron, ExxonMobil czy ConocoPhillips, które już teraz są aktywne w basenie Morza Kaspijskiego, i które z pewnością liczą na dodatkowe otwarcie się Turkmenistanu na zagranicznych inwestorów.

Niepewne perspektywy?

Całość rozważań nad amerykańskim zaangażowaniem w projekt transkaspijski naturalnie nie miałaby sensu, gdyby nie zainteresowanie nim samego Turkmenistanu, pozostającego najbardziej zamkniętym na świat państwem w Azji Centralnej. Władze w Aszchabadzie znajdują się obecnie w trudnej sytuacji gospodarczej, będąc jednocześnie skrajnie uzależnione od eksportu gazu do Chin. W efekcie dążą one do dywersyfikacji swoich rynków zbytu, starając się chociażby o budowę rurociągu TAPI (Turkmenistan-Afganistan-Pakistan-Indie), jak również szukają możliwości dostaw surowca do Europy. Jednocześnie wydaje się, że z uwagi na kryzys ekonomiczny w kraju, Turkmenistan co do zasady powinien stawać się bardziej gotowy na szerszą współpracę z zagranicznymi koncernami, opartymi na korzystniejszych warunkach, w ramach porozumień typu production-sharing agreement.

Skoro więc możemy mówić o możliwym zainteresowaniu Turkmenistanu oraz o poparciu dla projektu ze strony USA, a także niewymienionych do tej pory UE i Gruzji (ta liczy na zyski z tytułu tranzytu), to co stoi dotychczas na drodze budowie gazociągu transkaspijskiego? Wydaje się, że cały szereg potencjalnych przeszkód.

Turkmenistan musi porozumieć się z Azerbejdżanem ws. rozgraniczenia wód morskich, co nie jest łatwym zadaniem, biorąc pod uwagę, że przedmiotem sporu pozostają obszary bogate w surowce energetyczne. Ponadto zainteresowanie musi podzielać także sam Azerbejdżan (i koncerny w nim operujące), dla którego turkmeński surowiec stanowiłby również konkurencję rynkową. Co wreszcie kluczowe, gazociąg transkaspijski nie powstanie, jeśli nie zostaną pozyskani zagraniczni, w tym przede wszystkim zachodni partnerzy, którzy muszą posiadać gwarancje zysku: ten zaś nie jest do końca pewny, biorąc pod uwagę rosnącą konkurencję na rynkach gazu i koszty konstrukcyjne i operacyjne (tranzyt) dla projektu transkaspijskiego. Wszystko to sprawia, że budowa gazociągu po dnie Morza Kaspijskiego pozostaje obecna przede wszystkim w deklaracjach polityków, a ewentualna perspektywa czasowa – raczej długa, niż krótka.

Mateusz Kubiak



absolwent Studiów Wschodnich i Stosunków Międzynarodowych na Uniwersytecie Warszawskim. Pracuje jako analityk sektora energetycznego, zajmuje się również zawodowo regionem Kaukazu i Azji Centralnej.

Washington Favors the Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline

Last week, the U.S. presidential administration used the holiday of Nowruz, a traditional spring festival with roots in ancient Persia celebrated by the Turkmen population, to promote its own interests. In a congratulatory letter delivered to Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Donald Trump expressed hopes that local gas supplies will be soon shipped to Europe, suggesting Washington’s interest in boosting bilateral cooperation in this regard. Although the Trans-Caspian underwater gas pipeline is still in its planning stage, more and more political declarations are being made about its future performance.

The Division of the Caspian Waters

The draft project for constructing an offshore gas pipeline in the Caspian Sea has remained at the heart of the U.S. concerns since the 1990s. And yet Washington might not have sent any blatant signals if the Caspian Sea Agreement had not been reached in 2018. Referred to as a landmark accord, the document has arisen as a culmination of over two decades of negotiations between the Caspian Sea states of Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran, and Azerbaijan.

As affirmed under the Caspian convention though not yet ratified by all signatory parties, constructing pipelines or cables at the bottom of the Caspian Sea remains the sole responsibility of the countries through territories of which such infrastructure will need to run. Naturally, some restrictions have appeared, according to which these territorial sectors need first to be agreed on by neighboring countries, with an environmental aspect of the potential gas pipeline project to be assessed by all Caspian states. Nonetheless, boundary issues persist as the subject of disputes between the above regional players. Notwithstanding that, the mere provision giving the right to perform pipelay works is a breakthrough achievement as earlier both Russia and Iran had tried their utmost to block the freedom of building a pipeline along the seabed.

U.S. Strategy



Donald Trump’s prior declarations should be therefore interpreted in a twofold manner, encompassing both a geopolitical perspective, under which U.S. national interests are measured by international relations in the region, and a business approach, with Washington seeking to promote domestic oil and gas giants. In both cases, all actions performed by the U.S. presidential administration seem to perfectly fit into Washington’s broad foreign strategy.

Firstly, the United States views cross-border infrastructure projects to be implemented in the region stretching from Central and Eastern Europe, the Balkans, the Caucasus to Central Asia as an unquestionable guarantee for the future. According to the U.S. strategy, building new transmission connections is aimed at cementing cooperation between neighboring countries and promoting stability in the region. Besides, it needs to be acknowledged that a dense network of interdependencies between individual states will make all regional disputes less profitable while countries are deemed to become less susceptible to economic pressure from third countries, including Russia or China. This seems to be well defined by the Turkmen example as the country is afraid of its excessive economic dependence on Beijing, which prompts the authorities in Ashgabat to enter into an agreement regarding distribution of the Caspian waters with Azerbaijan.

Secondly, the aforementioned geopolitical motives do not exclude the U.S. particular goals from being implemented, within the framework of which Washington aids domestic energy companies in their foreign pursuits. Naturally, this seems valid in the context of Trump’s administration, increasingly interested in sustaining the U.S. oil and gas industry. Ratified back in the 1990s, the Contract of the Century provided for producing and exporting Azerbaijan oil to Europe while U.S.-based energy companies entered the investment consortium. Not surprisingly, Washington should actively back the interests of such companies as Chevron, ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips that are already operating in the Caspian Sea and are hoping for Turkmenistan’s opening to foreign investors.

Uncertain Perspectives?

Undoubtedly, considering the U.S. involvement in the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline project would not make sense with no interest from Turkmenistan, or a Central Asian country that remains most closed to the outside world. The state authorities in Ashgabat are at present grappling with an extremely tense economic situation while being additionally dependent on gas exports to China. As a result, Turkmenistan attempts to diversify its outlets, trying its best to create the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India Pipeline (TAPI) and searching for new opportunities to ship energy resources to Europe. Also, due to the economic crisis in the country, it seems that Turkmenistan should announce its readiness to enter into wider cooperation with foreign companies within the framework of so-called production-sharing agreements.

While envisaging the plausible Turkmen interest and eagerness to back the project already expressed by the United States, the European Union, and Georgia, the last of which is in hopes for getting profits from transit fees, there emerges the question what actually seems to hinder the construction of the pipeline. It appears that this is a whole range of potential obstacles, including the Turkmen-Azerbaijani agreement of the delimitation of the Caspian waters, which arises as an uneasy task, given that both states are involved in disputes over the area rich in energy resources. To make the project materialize, Azerbaijan and all companies that operate on its territory need to share Ashgabat’s interest, though Turkmen-sourced energy would emerge in this context as its immediate market competition. Last but not least, the Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline will not be constructed unless foreign investors are convinced to finance the project. These are first and foremost Western partners who must bear a profit guarantee that is, however, little certain, bearing in mind the ever-increasing competition on the gas market, transit feeds and construction costs of the investment. Given all the above constraints, it seems that building the pipeline to run across the Caspian Sea lies within political declarations in a longer time perspective than initially anticipated.

Mateusz Kubiak



A graduate of Eastern Studies and International Relations at the University of Warsaw. He works as an energy sector analyst and is interested in the Caucasus and Central Asia region.

fot.Armando Babani/EPA/REX/Shutterstock