Zabawna historia / A Funny Story 0 9 lipca 2019

Nasza dziesięcioletnia wnuczka Lulu ostatnio odwiedziła nas. Siedzieliśmy z moją żoną Lindą przy kuchennym stole, piliśmy kawę i kończyliśmy jeść śniadanie, kiedy Lulu spojrzała nagle w swoją miseczkę pełną płatków z mlekiem i spytała: „Chcecie zobaczyć mój zwierzęcy balet?”. Nie wiedzieliśmy o co chodzi z jej zwierzęcym baletem, ale odpowiedzieliśmy: „Jasne, pokaż”.

Lulu rozpoczęła pokaz swojego zwierzęcego baletu. Na początek zagrała żyrafę, tańczyła powoli i z gracją, wyciągając szyję najdłużej jak tylko mogła. Później była tańczącym słoniem, z falującymi uszami i nieznającą spoczynku trąbą, potem dostojnym lwem, a na końcu niezwykle uroczą pandą. Każde ze zwierząt było świetne. Lulu nuciła melodię i tańczyła tak, jak tańczyłoby każde z tych zwierząt, gdyby tylko mogły. Była naprawdę dobra, więc biliśmy brawo, a Lulu ukłoniła się w taki sposób, w jaki kłania się panda.

Następnie odwróciła się do mnie i powiedziała” „A teraz twoja kolej”.

Tylko, że ja nie potrafię tańczyć. Jestem starym człowiekiem z uszkodzonym kolanem i stopami, które wciąż dochodzą do siebie po upadku, kiedy lata temu połamałem je obie. Zaproponowałem więc, że zamiast tańczyć, opowiem jej historię. Z początku wydawała się trochę rozczarowana, ale zgodziła się, a ja zacząłem improwizować.

Bardzo często opowiadam takie historie, jakieś głupoty, gdzie jedna intryga goni drugą. Tym razem wymyśliłem historię o pandzie i koniu. W mojej opowieści koń zgubił się w dżungli, gdzie mieszkała panda, a ta za żadne skarby nie chciała mu pomóc i wskazać drogi wyjścia z dżungli, w związku z czym koń postanowił, że zje cały bambus, którym żywi się panda.

I w tym miejscu przerwałem. Historia była głupkowata i wymyślona na poczekaniu. Powiedziałem do wnuczki: „To tyle, Lulu”.

Przez chwilę po prostu siedziała i nie mówiła nic. Widać było, że myśli. Myślała na pewno intensywniej niż ja, kiedy zmyślałem tę głupią historyjkę o pandzie i koniu. Nagle jej oczy otworzyły się szerzej i rozbłysły, a Lulu powiedziała: „Już wiem. To jak w bajkach Ezopa. Panda odmawia koniowi pomocy, a ten karze ją zjadając cały bambus. Panda powinna być milsza”.

A ja popadłem w zadumę.

A Funny Story

Our ten-year old granddaughter Lulu was over this morning, and Linda and I were sitting around the dining room table drinking coffee and finishing breakfast when Lulu suddenly looked up from her bowl of cereal and asked, „You want to see my animal ballet?”

We weren’t sure what an animal ballet was, but we said, “Sure, let’s see it.”

So she started doing her animal ballet. First, she did the giraffe ballet dancing slowing and gracefully with the longest neck she could manage, and then she did the elephant ballet full of wagging ears and a trunk that wouldn’t stay still, and then a queenly lion ballet and an incredibly cute panda ballet. And each one was perfect. She hummed a tune and danced like each of the animals would dance a ballet if it could.

It was great, and we applauded and applauded, and Lulu bowed the way a panda would bow.

Then she turned to me and said, „Now, it’s your turn.”

I can’t dance. I’m an old man with a bum knee and two feet that are still both recovering from getting broken in a fall about a dozen years ago, so I said, „Can I tell you a story instead?”

She seemed a little disappointed at first, but then she nodded yes, and I start ad-libbing.

I do this all kind of story telling all the time, just some kind of goofy stuff, one silly plot point after another. This time I’m telling her a story about a panda and a horse and how the horse gets lost in the panda’s jungle and how the panda doesn’t want to help the horse get out of the jungle no matter what so the horse starts eating all the panda’s bamboo.

And then I suddenly stop. The story was just some dumb ad-libbing that ended as soon as it began, and I said to my granddaughter, „That’s it, Lulu.”

And she paused for a moment and didn’t say anything. She was clearly thinking, thinking harder than I was thinking when I was making up the silly story about the panda and the horse, and then suddenly her eyes shone all bright and bubbly and she said, „Oh I get it. It’s like Aesop’s Fables. The panda first refuses to help the horse and so at the end the horse sort of punishes the panda by eating its bamboo. The panda should have been nicer.”

And I sat there and marvel.

John Guzlowski

amerykański pisarz i poeta polskiego pochodzenia. Publikował w wielu pismach literackich, zarówno w USA, jak i za granicą, m.in. w „Writer’s Almanac”, „Akcent”, „Ontario Review” i „North American Review”. Jego wiersze i eseje opisujące przeżycia jego rodziców – robotników przymusowych w nazistowskich Niemczech oraz uchodźców wojennych, którzy emigrowali do Chicago – ukazały się we wspomnieniowym tomie pt. „Echoes of Tattered Tongues”. W 2017 roku książka ta zdobyła nagrodę poetycką im. Benjamina Franklina oraz nagrodę literacką Erica Hoffera, za najbardziej prowokującą do myślenia książkę roku. Jest również autorem dwóch powieści kryminalnych o detektywie Hanku Purcellu oraz powieści wojennej pt. „Road of Bones”. John Guzlowski jest emerytowanym profesorem Eastern Illinois University.

—

John Guzlowski’s writing has been featured in Garrison Keillor’s Writer’s Almanac, Akcent, Ontario Review, North American Review, and other journals here and abroad. His poems and personal essays about his Polish parents’ experiences as slave laborers in Nazi Germany and refugees in Chicago appear in his memoir Echoes of Tattered Tongues. Echoes received the 2017 Benjamin Franklin Poetry Award and the Eric Hoffer Foundation’s Montaigne Award for most thought-provoking book of the year. He is also the author of two Hank Purcell mysteries and the war novel Road of Bones. Guzlowski is a Professor Emeritus at Eastern Illinois University.

Na zdjęciu: Lulu, wnuczka Johna Guzlowskiego

fot.arch. rodzinne