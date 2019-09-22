Transkaspijska rozgrywka

W Turkmenistanie odbyło się I Kaspijskie Forum Gospodarcze, w czasie którego spotkali się politycy i przedstawiciele biznesu z państw regionu. Zgodnie z oczekiwaniami, wydarzenie stało się dogodnym pretekstem do tego, by poszczególni decydenci mogli ogłosić szereg deklaracji i porozumień. Wśród publikowanych doniesień szczególnie interesujące wydają się przy tym te, które dotyczyły wspieranych przez USA i UE planów budowy Gazociągu Transkaspijskiego.

Na przestrzeni minionego roku wielu komentatorów wskazywało, że znacząco wzrosły szanse na zbudowanie rozważanego już od dwóch dekad Gazociągu Transkaspijskiego – podmorskiego połączenia, które umożliwiałoby eksport turkmeńskiego gazu (czwarte największe rezerwy na świecie) przez Azerbejdżan w kierunku Europy z pominięciem Rosji. Źródłem ich optymizmu stało się ubiegłoroczne podpisanie przez państwa nadbrzeżne Konwencji Kaspijskiej: dokumentu, który miałby stanowić bazę dla uregulowania spornego w wielu obszarach statusu Morza Kaspijskiego. Tekst konwencji stwierdza bowiem, że co do zasady w ramach akwenu ma być gwarantowana swoboda układania rurociągów, jeżeli tylko zgodzą się na to państwa, przez których wody miałaby przebiegać nowa infrastruktura. Tym samym, w teorii faktycznie powinno to otwierać drogę do budowy Gazociągu Transkaspijskiego. Jak często jednak bywa, diabeł tkwi w szczegółach.

Po pierwsze, nie wszyscy sygnatariusze Konwencji zdążyli ją już ratyfikować – choć od podpisania dokumentu minął rok, to stosownych procedur wciąż nie dopełnił jeszcze Iran i Rosja (choć ta ostatnia zapowiada, że wkrótce to uczyni). Po drugie, dla ewentualnej budowy Gazociągu Transkaspijskiego wciąż potrzebna pozostaje dodatkowa zgoda między Azerbejdżanem a Turkmenistanem co do tego, jak wytyczyć dzielącą je granicę morską (sami Azerbejdżanie wskazują, że to bardzo delikatna kwestia, wymagająca czasu). Po trzecie wreszcie, Konwencja Kaspijska zakłada, że wszystkie państwa z dostępem do akwenu będą miały prawo do opiniowania potencjalnej inwestycji pod kątem wpływu na środowisko naturalne. To zaś, co sugerują złożone w czasie Forum Kaspijskiego deklaracje, będzie zapewne wykorzystywane przez przeciwników projektu w regionie do blokowania jego realizacji.

Rosja i Iran przeciw gazociągowi

12 sierpnia, a więc jeszcze w czasie trwania Forum Kaspijskiego, głos w sprawie zabrał rosyjski wicepremier Siergiej Prichodko, który wyraźnie podkreślił, że państwa nadbrzeżne, a więc również Federacja Rosyjska, będą uczestniczyć w ewentualnej ocenie oddziaływania środowiskowego dla Gazociągu Transkaspijskiego. W tym kontekście dodał też, że już samo zagwarantowanie takiej możliwości powinno jego zdaniem świadczyć o tym, że „ochrona unikalnego ekosystemu Morza Kaspijskiego ma bezwzględny priorytet względem jakichkolwiek hipotetycznych projektów gospodarczych”. Jak się wydaje, wypowiedź tę nietrudno odczytywać jako sugestię, że plany budowy Gazociągu Transkaspijskiego mogą być oprotestowywane przez Rosję, która jako jedyna może obecnie pośredniczyć w dostawach turkmeńskiego gazu do Europy.

Nawet bardziej bezpośrednia okazała się przy tym być deklaracja dyrektora Irańskiego Państwowego Koncernu Gazowego, który wprost stwierdził, że budowa gazociągu po dnie Morza Kaspijskiego mogłaby skutkować „poważnymi szkodami” dla środowiska naturalnego w regionie, przez co „Iran jest przeciwny” temu projektowi. Podobnie jak w przypadku Rosjan, również strona irańska zdaje się jednak przy tym lobbować własne interesy, a nie tylko dbać o ochronę przyrody. Jak zaproponował bowiem wspomniany przedstawiciel Irańskiego Państwowego Koncernu Gazowego, alternatywnym rozwiązaniem dla celów tranzytu gazu do Europy miałoby stać się wykorzystanie… irańskiej infrastruktury przesyłowej.

UE oferuje wsparcie, Turkmenistan mąci ws. spółek

Choć zarówno Rosjanie, jak i Irańczycy starali się studzić nastroje wokół projektu Gazociągu Transkaspijskiego, w czasie organizowanego przez Turkmenistan forum padły również głosy za realizacją inwestycji. W szczególności Unia Europejska publicznie wezwała do zintensyfikowania rozmów nt. możliwego wsparcia finansowego projektu za pośrednictwem unijnych funduszy na rzecz integracji rynków gazowych. Tym samym można przyjąć, że Bruksela potwierdziła tym samym swoje zainteresowanie budową rurociągu.

Niemal jednocześnie, turkmeńskie media poinformowały także, że chęć realizacji kontraktu na wykonawstwo ewentualnego połączenia miało zadeklarować konkretne już konsorcjum. Zgodnie z tymi doniesieniami, Gazociąg Transkaspijski chciałyby wybudować europejskie spółki – Edison Technologies GmbH, MMEC Mannesmann GmbH, Air Liquide Global E&C Solutions – we współpracy z chińskim SINOPEC Engineering Group. Sęk jednak w tym, że samo francuskie Air Liquide zdążyło już… kategorycznie zaprzeczyć podawanym informacjom, a pozostali konsorcjanci zachowują jak na razie milczenie. W rezultacie więc wydaje się, że ewentualne zainteresowanie europejskich spółek budową Gazociągu Transkaspijskiego wciąż pozostaje jedynie kwestią przyszłości.

Przywołane deklaracje dotyczące planów budowy Gazociągu Transkaspijskiego z pewnością zostały odebrane w Waszyngtonie z zainteresowaniem – nie przypadkiem przed kilkoma miesiącami prezydent Donald Trump adresował do prezydenta Turkmenistanu specjalny list, w którym wyrażał nadzieję na realizację projektu. Jak się wydaje, Biały Dom liczy, że budowa rurociągu przysłuży się stabilizacji politycznej regionu, pozwoli na dalszą dywersyfikację dostaw gazu do Europy, ale także stworzy szanse dla amerykańskich spółek. Te bowiem, i nie jest to już fake news turkmeńskich mediów, mogłyby zapewne chcieć uczestniczyć w ewentualnym dalszym podziale turkmeńskich licencji wydobywczych.

Mateusz Kubiak

absolwent Studiów Wschodnich i Stosunków Międzynarodowych na Uniwersytecie Warszawskim. Pracuje jako analityk sektora energetycznego, zajmuje się również zawodowo regionem Kaukazu i Azji Centralnej.

Playing the Trans-Caspian Game

The First Caspian Economic Forum, during which politicians and business representatives from five Caspian Sea states have met, has been recently held in Turkmenistan. As anticipated, the event has become a perfect occasion to announce a series of declarations and agreements by individual policy makers. Among the published reports, those regarding the plans of constructing the Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline, which is greatly supported by the US and EU, seem particularly interesting.

Over the past year, many commentators said that the chances for building the Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline, an underwater connection that has been planned for over two decades to transport Turkmen gas (the fourth-largest natural gas reserves in the world) via Azerbaijan to Europe while bypassing Russia’s territory, have increased significantly. The source of their optimism was the 2018 signing of the Caspian Convention, a document between the five coastal states that provides a basis for regulating the disputed status of the Caspian Sea in various areas. The text of the Convention reads that, as a matter of principle, the freedom of laying pipelines is to be guaranteed within the body of water, provided that the states through whose waters the new infrastructure would be run give their consent. Therefore, in theory, this should, in fact, open the way for the construction of the Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline. However, as is often the case, the devil is in the details.

First, although it has been over a year since the signing of the document, not all of the signatory parties have ratified the Convention, for example, Iran and Russia still have not completed the relevant procedures (though the latter has announced that it will do so soon). Second, to build the Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline, an additional agreement between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan on the delimitation of their maritime borders is still needed (the Azerbaijanis themselves say that this is a very sensitive matter requiring time). Third, but not least, the Caspian Convention assumes that all states with access to the body of water have the right to issue opinions on potential investments in terms of their impact on the natural environment. What has been suggested in the declarations voiced during the Caspian Economic Forum will most certainly be used by the regional opponents of the project in order to block its implementation.

Russia and Iran against the gas pipeline

On August 12, still during the Caspian Forum, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Sergey Prikhodko spoke on the issue, clearly highlighting that the coastal states, including, of course, the Russian Federation, would participate in a potential assessment of the environmental impact of the Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline. He also added that the mere guarantee of such a possibility is, according to him, enough to prove that “the protection of the unique Caspian Sea ecosystem has absolute priority over any hypothetical economic projects”. It seems as if the statement may be easily treated as a suggestion that the plans to build the Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline may be sabotaged by Russia, which is currently the only state that can act as a supplier of Turkmen gas to Europe.

An even more direct declaration came from the Director of the National Iranian Gas Company who simply stated that the construction of the gas pipeline on the bottom of the Caspian Sea could result in “serious damage” to the natural environment of the region, making “Iran against” the project. Similarly to the Russians, the Iranian side also seems to promote its own interests, aside from caring about the protection of nature. As proposed by the aforementioned representative of the National Iranian Gas Company, an alternative solution to transporting gas to Europe would be to use … the Iranian transmission infrastructure.

The EU offers support, Turkmenistan plays games with companies

Although both the Russians as well as the Iranians were trying to cool off the excitement surrounding the Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline project, there were also some voices in favour of the implementation of the investment heard during the forum hosted by Turkmenistan. In particular, the European Union publicly called for more advanced talks on the idea of possible financial support for the project through EU funds for the integration of gas markets. It can therefore be concluded that in this way Brussels has confirmed its interest in the construction of the pipeline.

Almost at the same time, the media in Turkmenistan informed that a certain consortium had declared its eagerness to carry out a contract for the potential implementation of the gas connection. According to the reports, several European companies, including Edison Technologies GmbH, MMEC Mannesmann GmbH and Air Liquide Global E&C Solutions, together with China’s SINOPEC Engineering Group, are interested in constructing the Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline. The problem is, however, that France’s Air Liquide has already … categorically denied the revelations, while the rest of the consortium members are being silent. As a result, it seems as if the interest of European companies in the potential construction of the Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline still remains a matter of the future.

Mateusz Kubiak

