U.S. Senator Dick Durbin met with Polish Senator Anna Maria Anders

25 czerwca 2016

Washinton, D.C. – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) met June 21 with Senator Anna Maria Anders of Poland in his Capitol office to discuss the relationship between the United States and Poland and issues of mutual concern.

“Illinois—and Chicago in particular—has long had a special relationship with Poland,” Durbin said. “Chicago is routinely cited as having one of the biggest Polish populations outside Warsaw and Polish-American contributions are evident throughout history.

“I discussed with Senator Anders our shared concerns about Poland’s security and Russian aggression. Poland’s leadership in standing with the Ukrainian people amid a Russian military incursion is to be applauded. Despite occasional differences, the United States and Poland have enjoyed a historically strong relationship and I expect that to continue.”

Durbin—who visited Poland in May of 2015 and met with then President-Elect Andrzej Duda’s top foreign affairs staff—fought to include Poland in the Visa Waiver Program as part of comprehensive immigration reform passed by the Senate in the 113th Congress. Unfortunately, the legislation was not called for a vote in the House of Representatives.

Senator Anders has ties to the United States, having earned a master’s in Business Administration from Boston University and later working in the U.S. Her father is legendary General Wladyslaw Anders, who helped save thousands of Polish Jews from the Russian gulags in World War II.

