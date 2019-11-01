Sabina Sewillo Named to Forbes Magazine’s List of Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors 0 1 listopada 2019

NEW YORK- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) announced that Sabina Sewillo, CFP®, a Vice President, Financial Advisor and Family Wealth Advisor in the Firm’s Chicago Wealth Management office, has been named to Forbes Magazine’s list of Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors.

The Forbes listing is a select group of individuals who were born in 1980 or later, have a minimum of four years of industry experience and lead, or are viewed as potential leaders of their teams. The ranking, developed by Forbes’ partner SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, weighing factors like revenue trends, AUM, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews.

“I am pleased that Sabina Sewillo is representing Morgan Stanley,” commented Mark Evans, Complex Manager of Morgan Stanley’s Chicago Tower office. “To be named to this list recognizes Sabina’s professionalism and dedication to the needs of her valued clients.”

Source: Forbes Magazine (July 2019). Data provided by SHOOKTM Research, LLC. Data as of 3/31/19. SHOOK considered Financial Advisors born in 1980 or later with a minimum 4 years relevant experience, who have: built their own practices and lead their teams; joined teams and are viewed as future leadership; or a combination of both. Ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures: telephone and in-person interviews, client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, such as: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC, which does not receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. The rating may not be representative of any one client’s experience and is not indicative of the Financial Advisor’s future performance. Neither Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC nor its Financial Advisors or Private Wealth Advisors pays a fee to Forbes or SHOOK Research in exchange for the ranking. For more information see www.SHOOKresearch.com.

Photo: Matt Marton