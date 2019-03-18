RTA Encourages Riders to Say “Thank You” to Transit Employees 0 18 marca 2019

Join the RTA for Transit Employee Appreciation Day

CHICAGO – Today the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) is asking riders to celebrate and appreciate the hard-working transit employees at Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), Metra, and Pace Suburban Bus and ADA Paratransit.

The RTA has created personalized “thank you” cards that can be given to transit employee; they can be easily downloaded from our website. Riders can also help spread the word about this special day by posting to their social media pages using the hashtag #TransitThx.

About the RTA

The Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) is the transit agency charged with regional financial oversight, funding, and transit planning for the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), Metra and Pace bus and ADA paratransit. The system provides more than two million trips each weekday on the RTA region’s transit system in six counties with 7,200 transit route miles throughout Northeastern Illinois. The Agency also provides customer services including online and telephone travel planning assistance and travel training for seniors and people with disabilities. For more information, visit www.RTAchicago.org.