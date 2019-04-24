Objects and People: Symposium on life & death among things

24 kwietnia 2019

Invitation from Department of Slavic and Baltic Languages and Literatures
University of Illinois at Chicago

Please join us for a one-day symposium organized by the faculty and graduate students in Polish studies at UIC, including Fulbright Visiting Professor Katarzyna Bojarska, titled “Objects and People: Symposium on life & death among things.” The keynote lecture will be by Prof. Erica Lehrer, from Concordia University in Montreal.

The event will take place on Friday, May 3rd, from 10am-6pm, in 1501 University Hall (601 S Morgan St, Chicago, IL 60607).

Panel 1 – the world in an object 10.00-12.00
Krzysztof Pijarski
Perpetual Inventory. Zofia Rydet Archiving the World
Agata Zborowska
Between Hostility and Hospitality: The Life of Thingsin Post-War Poland
Katarzyna Bojarska
An Object that Wasn’t There: the Unthinkable History of a Monument to Female Victims of Majdanek

Panel 2 – words and objects 1.00-3.00
Michał Paweł Markowski
“The Most Beautiful Object Isthe One Which Doesn’t Exist”: Herbert and Miłosz On Things, Modern Art and Nothingness.
Karen Underhill
Renegade Objects: On Sholem Aleichem’s 1905 Stempenyu aslieu de mémoire
Andrzej Brylak
Leo Lipski’s Theory of Subjectivity: The Abyss of the Sea – Where People are Dying…or Not

Keynote Lecture 3.45-5.45
Erica Lehrer
Awkward Objects of Genocide: Vernacular arts, ethnographic museums, and Holocaust bystander memory in Poland

Please visit the link for more information, including the full program and presenter bios:
https://lcsl.uic.edu/slavic-baltic/events/2019/05/03/default-calendar/objects-and-people-symposium-on-life-death-among-things

Anna Szawara
Senior Lecturer
Slavic Languages Program Coordinator
President of the North American Association of Teachers of Polish, 2019-2020
Department of Slavic and Baltic Languages and Literatures
University of Illinois at Chicago

