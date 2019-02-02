Historical Essay Competition 0 2 lutego 2019

The Polonia Institute, a non-for-profit organization, has just announced a historical essay competition for young adults ages 18-30 on the topic of worldwide significance of the 1939 German-Soviet invasion of Poland. If you know a history buff, journalism or communications major, or someone in this age group looking to expand their WWII knowledge and add $5,000 to their budget, please share this news. You do not have to be Polish or currently enrolled in any school to participate. The essay needs to be in English. You can find additional details and the application in the attached link. Here’s the key info:

First Prize – $5,000 (additional prizes in the thousands and essays will be considered for publications)

Deadline – July 1, 2019 (results will be announced ~ September 1, 2019)

Eligibility – young adults between the ages of 18 and 30 (as of July 1, 2019)

Essay Requirements – up to 15 pages analyzing the German-Soviet aggression on Poland by addressing:

– 1938-1939 political developments leading to WWII

– German propaganda war against Poland and the role of German minority

– German invasion of Poland and its political objectives

– Soviet propaganda war against Poland

– Soviet invasion of Poland and its political objectives

– German-Soviet extermination of ethnic Poles 1939-1941

– The impact of German-Soviet cooperation on Poland and the international community

– Lesson for today

The year 2019 marks the 80th anniversary of WWII. This is an incredible opportunity to better understand and reflect on the events leading up to the outbreak of one of the deadliest wars and its consequences for Poland, Europe and the world so please spread the word.

Photo: Wikipedia