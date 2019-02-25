Environmental Activist Erin Brockovich To Speak At Northeastern Illinois University 0 25 lutego 2019

CHICAGO — Environmental activist Erin Brockovich will participate in a talk titled “An Evening With Erin Brockovich” as Northeastern Illinois University presents the fifth installment of the Daniel L. Goodwin Distinguished Lecture Series on Feb. 25. The free event will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Auditorium on the Main Campus, 3701 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. in Chicago.

One of Brockovich’s books will be available for purchase during a post-event book-signing.

Tickets are free and required. They are available at neiu.edu/tickets, in person at the Welcome Center or by calling (773) 442-4636. Parking permits will not be required during this event.

As an unknown legal researcher, Brockovich led an investigation that uncovered that Pacific Gas & Electric had been poisoning a small town’s water for more than 30 years, affecting the health of the population of Hinkley, Calif. As a result of the largest direct action lawsuit of its kind, spearheaded by Brockovich and Ed Masry, the utility giant was forced to pay out the largest toxic tort injury settlement in U.S. history: $333 million in damages to more than 600 Hinkley residents. The story was made famous by an Oscar-winning movie starring Julia Roberts in the role of Brockovich.

As president of Brockovich Research & Consulting, Ms. Brockovich is currently involved in numerous environmental projects worldwide. She has requests for her help in groundwater contamination complaints in every state of the U.S., as well as Australia and other international hotspots. Ms. Brockovich is currently working on cases in California, Texas, Florida, Michigan, Illinois and Missouri.

The Daniel L. Goodwin Distinguished Lecture Series was created in 2015 by Daniel L. Goodwin, Chairman and CEO of Inland Real Estate Group of Companies, Inc., as part of his historic $2.5 million commitment to Northeastern Illinois University. The lecture series fund supports freedom of speech by providing prominent and well-respected thinkers representing all sides of issues to the University for presentations through conferences, seminars and major lectures. The lecture series has previously featured journalism icons Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, political pundits James Carville and Mary Matalin, Olympic champion Jackie Joyner-Kersee and financial expert Terry Savage.

EVENT DETAILS

When: Monday, Feb. 25, at 7:30 p.m. (book signing at 8:45 p.m.)

Where: Northeastern Illinois University Auditorium, 3701 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.

Tickets: Available at neiu.edu/tickets, in person at the Welcome Center or by calling (773) 442-4636

Parking: Permits are not required.

ABOUT NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY

Northeastern Illinois University’s Main Campus is located on 67 acres in an attractive residential area on the Northwest Side of Chicago. The University offers more than 40 undergraduate degree and certificate programs and more than 50 graduate degree, certificate, licensure and endorsement programs. The University has additional locations in the metropolitan area, including the Jacob H. Carruthers Center for Inner City Studies, El Centro, Center for College Access & Success, and the University Center of Lake County.

Photo: Erin Brockovich

fot.Jens Kalaene/EPA/REX/Shutterstock