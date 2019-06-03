3rd Annual Paderewski Music Festival and Piano Competition 2020 0 3 czerwca 2019

Welcome to the Paderewski Festival and Competition!

Sponsored by the Gifted Music School, this event celebrates Paderewski’s legacy and keeps it alive through festivities, a competition, and lectures.

When: January 22, 23, and 24, 2020

Where: Assembly Hall, Temple Square, Salt Lake City, Utah

Piano competition: Students ages 5-18 and open to pianists of all levels. Requirements and details will be posted June 1, 2019

Chamber Competition: Student groups, quartets, quintets, trios, duos, all classical instrumentaiton. Up to age 19.

If you would like to become a sponsor and donate, please click here to DONATE. (The dropdown menu allows you to designate the program to which funds will be allocated.)

Please contact us at 801.300.1199 for more information.



Directors:

Coleen Jan Paderewski, Co-Director of the Paderewski Music Festival and President of the Utah Paderewski Foundation

Eugene Watanabe, Co-Director of the Paderewski Music Festival

Jakob Muklewicz, Organizing Committee

Dr. LeeAnn Morgan, Director of Chamber Music Competition