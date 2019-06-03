3rd Annual Paderewski Music Festival and Piano Competition 2020

3 czerwca 2019

Welcome to the Paderewski Festival and Competition!

Sponsored by the Gifted Music School, this event celebrates Paderewski’s legacy and keeps it alive through festivities, a competition, and lectures.

When: January 22, 23, and 24, 2020

Where: Assembly Hall, Temple Square, Salt Lake City, Utah

Piano competition: Students ages 5-18 and open to pianists of all levels. Requirements and details will be posted June 1, 2019

Chamber Competition: Student groups, quartets, quintets, trios, duos, all classical instrumentaiton. Up to age 19.

If you would like to become a sponsor and donate, please click here to DONATE. (The dropdown menu allows you to designate the program to which funds will be allocated.)

Please contact us at 801.300.1199 for more information.

Directors:
Coleen Jan Paderewski, Co-Director of the Paderewski Music Festival and President of the Utah Paderewski Foundation
Eugene Watanabe, Co-Director of the Paderewski Music Festival
Jakob Muklewicz, Organizing Committee
Dr. LeeAnn Morgan, Director of Chamber Music Competition

Categories: Chicago & Illinois, News in English
Tags: Chicago, paderewski music festival, piano competition

Related Articles

Komorowski in Tunis for solidarity march

Komorowski in Tunis for solidarity march

State Regulators Warn Halloween Colored Contacts Could Permanently Damage Your Eyes 

State Regulators Warn Halloween Colored Contacts Could Permanently Damage Your Eyes 

Homework for the “smart” home

Homework for the “smart” home

Putin leads WWII Victory Parade in Moscow

Putin leads WWII Victory Parade in Moscow

Candidate filing for March 20, 2018 Gubernatorial Primary begins

Candidate filing for March 20, 2018 Gubernatorial Primary begins

Madigan, FTC & States Announce Nationwide Crackdown Against Abusive Debt Collectors

Madigan, FTC & States Announce Nationwide Crackdown Against Abusive Debt Collectors

Security lapse led to president egg attack?

Security lapse led to president egg attack?

Essay Contest for Students and Young Talent Award Sponsored by CEP

Essay Contest for Students and Young Talent Award Sponsored by CEP

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*