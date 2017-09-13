150th anniversary of Marie Curie’s birth at NEIU. Women in Science Conference 0 by ao 13 września 2017

WHEN: Monday, September 18, 2017 at 5:30 pm to

Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at 8:00 pm

WHAT: Conference

Sponsor/Host: ChicagoCHEC

WHERE: Northeastern Illinois University

Address: 5500 N. Saint Louis Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625

In honor of the 150th anniversary of Marie Curie’s birth and in conjunction with the 150th anniversary of Northeastern Illinois University, this conference will include fascinating seminars, engaging roundtable discussions, inspiring laboratory activities, Science with Sophie, and a screening of the film “Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge.”

The agenda (below) features renowned international speakers from various fields of study, including globally renowned Public Health expert, Professor Witold Zatonski, M.D., an Epidemiologist from the Marie Sklodowska-Curie Institute of Oncology in Warsaw, Poland, Sophie Shrand, the creator and host of Science with Sophie, and Julie Des Jardins, author of Madame Curie Complex: The Hidden History of Women in Science.

With an inspiring story of tenacity and empowerment, Marie Curie was the first woman to win the Nobel prize and the only person to receive two Nobel prizes in two different disciplines (physics and chemistry). She is honored for her discovery of radium and polonium, her remarkable push for clinical adaptation of her laboratory findings to benefit medical patients, and her extraordinary contribution to the fight against cancer.

Conference Agenda:

Monday, September 18, 2017

5:30 pm – Reception

6:00 pm – Welcome

Dr. Christina Ciecierski, ChicagoCHEC

Dr. Sharon Hahs, NEIU, Chemistry

Marie Sklodowska-Curie Institute of Oncology, Dr. Witold Zatoński, Epidemiology

Invited dignitaries from the Consulates of Poland and France

6:30–7:30 pm – Keynote Address

“Madame Curie’s American Legacy,” Julie Des Jardins, author of The Madame Curie Complex: The Hidden History of Women in Science (Feminist Press, 2010)

7:45–9:45 pm – Cultural Program

“Marie Skłodowska Curie: Inspiration Model and the Mother of Science,” Dr. Kuligowska, Boston University, Radiology

Movie screening: “Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge” (1 hour 40 min)

Tuesday, September 19, 2017

Session I: Marie Sklodowska Curie: Beyond all Barriers

10:30 am–12:00 pm (Location: Alumni Hall South)

Chair: Nabil Kahouadji, Mathematics, NEIU

Opening Remarks: Michael Stern, Dean, College of Graduate Studies and Research, NEIU

10:50-11:10 – “Science as a Tapestry: How Advances in one Scientific Field Lead to Discoveries in Another,” Sudha Srinivas, Associate Dean, College of Arts and Sciences, NEIU

11:20-11:50 – “Maria Skłodowska-Curie: Contributions to the Education of Women,” Aleksandra Jarczewska, Assistant Professor, Political Science, Warsaw University

Session II: Curing Cancer from the STEM

12:15–1:30 pm (Location: Alumni Hall South)

Chair: Cindy Voisine, Biology, NEIU

12:15-12:35 – “Profiling Protein Phosphatase Activity Using Peptide Arrays and Mass Spectrometry,” Jing Su, Chemistry, NEIU

12:40-1:00 – “Applications of Signatures Curves to Characterize Melanomas and Moles,” Cheri Shakiban, Mathematics, St. Thomas University, MN

1:05-1:25 – “Vitamin D3 in Women’s Health Disparities and Recurrent Inflammation; to D or not to D?” Stella Nowicki, Microbiology, Meharry Medical College, Nashville, TN

Session III: STEM to STEAM: Underrepresentation of Females in Scientific Study

1:45–3:00 pm (Location: Alumni Hall South)

Chair: Ruth Church, Psychology, NEIU

1:45-2:15 – “Closing the Gender Gap in Math Achievement: The Role Gesture Plays in Math Education for Girls,” Hannah Cohn, Theodora Koumoutsakis, and Ruth Church, Psychology, NEIU

2:15-2:45 – “VRPs: Comparing Strategies and Results of Amplitude, Frequency, and Egg Waveform in Emerging Artists,” Katherine Peterson, Music, NEIU

Session IV: Life and Work of Marie Sklodowska Curie Exhibit

3:00–3:55 pm (Location: Student Union)

Exhibit sponsored by the Embassy of the Republic of Poland, Washington D.C.

Session V: Laboratory Discoveries with Marie Sklodowska Curie

4:00–5:15 pm (Location: NEIU Laboratories)

Lab A: “Marie Curie and Mathematics,” Nabil Kahouadji, Mathematics, NEIU

Lab B: “The Magic of Chemistry,” Sargon Al-Bazi, Chemistry, NEIU

Session VI: Future of STEM: Living Science from Girl to Workplace

5:30–8:00 pm (Location: Alumni Hall)

5:30–6:00 – Melissa Simon, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Preventive Medicine and Medical Social Sciences, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine

6:00–6:30 – Nicole Woitowich, Director of Science Outreach and Education, Women’s Health Research Institute, Northwestern University; NEIU Alumna

7:00–8:00 – Keynote Address: “Science With Sophie: One Woman’s Approach to Changing the World,“ Sophie Shrand, Scientist and Performing Artist

