RTA Celebrates Dump the Pump Day 2017 0 by ao 12 June 2017

On Thursday, June 15, the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) will join the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), Metra and Pace Bus in celebrating the 12th annual Dump the Pump Day, a national initiative that promotes the benefits of public transportation and encourages commuters to leave their cars at home.

During morning rush hour on June 15, Cubic Transportation Systems, the developer of the Ventra™ fare payment system, will offer a free cup of coffee as a thank you to transit riders who show a Ventra Card, the Ventra mobile app or Metra ticket, while supplies last. Cubic is sponsoring the ‘Coffee from Cubic’ from coffee trucks at the Northwest Transportation Center in Schaumburg; the CTA Roosevelt Station; and near Ogilvie Transportation Center and Union Station in Chicago.

“We know that access to convenient public transportation is a major factor in attracting businesses and employees,” said Leanne Redden, RTA Executive Director. “More than 60% percent of those who work in and around Chicago’s Loop take public transit to get there. On Dump the Pump Day, we celebrate those regular riders and those who don’t usually ride our system, asking them all to “dump the gas pump” for at least one day! Regular or first time riders should look for and share #DumpThePumpChi or #DTPChi as part of the celebration.”

Started by the American Public Transportation Alliance (APTA) in June 2006, Dump the Pump Day promotes public transit as a convenient travel option that:

Saves riders money – On average, a two-person household in the RTA region can save more than $11,000 annually by downsizing to one car.

Fosters economic growth – Every $1 invested in public transportation generates approximately $4 in economic returns.

Reduces the carbon footprint – Public transportation use in the United States reduces the nation’s carbon emissions by 37 million metric tons annually.

Decreases gasoline consumption – Public transportation use in the United States saves 4.2 billion gallons of gasoline annually.

Enhances personal opportunity – Access to public transportation gives people options to commute to work, school and more.

To learn more about the benefits of transit, visit rtachicago.org.

About the RTA

The Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) is the only transit agency charged with regional financial oversight, funding, and transit planning for the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), Metra and Pace bus and paratransit. The RTA region serves two million riders each weekday in six counties with 7,200 transit route miles throughout Northeastern Illinois. The Agency also provides customer services including on-line and telephone travel planning assistance and travel training for seniors and people with disabilities. For more information, visit www.RTAchicago.org.

(Source: rtachicago.org)