Wyzwolenie Buchenwaldu / Liberation of Buchenwald, April 11, 1945 0 16 kwietnia 2019

Mój ojciec był więźniem obozu koncentracyjnego w Buchenwaldzie przez blisko pięć lat. Pracował na gospodarstwie i został aresztowany, kiedy pewnej soboty na początku wojny poszedł do wsi, żeby kupić kawałek sznurka. Niemcy otoczyli wieś i aresztowali chłopców i mężczyzn, a potem wywieźli ich do Buchenwaldu, do pracy w tamtejszych fabrykach.

Często kiedy myślimy o obozach koncentracyjnych, mamy na myśli obozy śmierci zbudowane przez Niemców w Polsce, przeznaczone do masowej zagłady cywilów. Buchenwald nie był obozem śmierci. Miliony nie straciły tam życia i nie spłonęły w krematoriach, a ich prochy nie wypełniły stawów, w których woda 70 lat później wciąż jest szara. Ale ludzie umierali w Buchenwaldzie. Każdego roku umierał średnio jeden na czterech więźniów.

Dlaczego umierali? Najczęściej z głodu. Pięćdziesiąt lat później mój ojciec wciąż pamiętał, jak bardzo był głodny. Pracował przez sześć lub siedem dni w tygodniu, po 12-14 godzin dziennie, za garść jedzenia. Czytałem wyliczenia, ile kalorii dziennie dostawali więźniowie – około 600. Big Mac z serem ma jakieś 700 kalorii, bez sera – 600. Ale mój ojciec nie jadł tam Big Maców.

Spytałem go kiedyś, w jaki sposób udało mu się przeżyć. Wzruszył ramionami i powiedział, że nie ma pojęcia. Strażnicy dawali więźniom do jedzenia szarą papkę, składającą się z kaszy i zmielonych kości. Ojciec nazywał tę potrawę „sekretną bronią Hitlera”. Racje żywnościowe były za małe, żeby utrzymać człowieka przy życiu, więc mój ojciec wciąż szukał czegokolwiek, co można było zjeść: gałązek, kawałków papieru i szmat, skórzanych guzików. Kiedy raz głośno narzekał na jedzenie, strażnik pobił go kijem do nieprzytomności. Kiedy mój ojciec się ocknął, nie widział na jedno oko.

Więźniowie umierali nie tylko z głodu. Umierali z powodu infekcji, ginęli kiedy zdenerwowali strażników, bo sikali nie wtedy, kiedy im pozwalano, bo garbili się, bo stanęli w złym miejscu.

Ginęli na skutek okrucieństwa. Ojciec opowiadał, jak pewnej styczniowej nocy strażnicy wygonili z baraków na plac 400 mężczyzn. Mieli na sobie szmaty, podarte spodnie i koszule. Niektórzy mieli na nogach buty, inni nie. Nie mieli żadnego schronienia przed śniegiem i wiatrem. Strażnicy ustawili ich w rzędach i rozpoczęli liczenie więźniów. Zaczęli wyczytywać nazwiska z długiej listy. Po jakimś czasie niektórzy zaczęli padać w śnieg. Strażnicy nie przestawali odczytywać listy. Kiedy skończyli, stwierdzili, że ominęli jakieś nazwisko i zaczynali czytać od nowa. Liczyli więźniów przez sześć godzin, podczas których kolejni mężczyźni padali z wycieńczenia i umierali w śniegu. Rano ciała zapakowano na wozy i odwieziono do krematorium.

Inni umierali z przepracowania. Byli wieszani, krzyżowani, poddawani eksperymentom medycznym. Przyjaciel mojego ojca, artysta z Wilna, został wykastrowany, a następnie powieszony. Jeden na czterech umierał.

Patrzę na zdjęcia zrobione w dniu wyzwolenia obozu i widzę sterty ciał leżących jak bezwartościowe papierzyska, jak śmieci. Ale na zdjęciach są też ci, którzy przeżyli. Studiuję te zdjęcia, szukam na nich twarzy mojego ojca, jego chudej jak sznurówka sylwetki. Ślepego na jedno oko, ze szramą na głowie po uderzeniu kijem. Nie znalazłem na nich jeszcze mojego taty, ale z pewnością rozpoznam go, kiedy go zobaczę.

Napisałem wiersz o tym, co znaczyło dla mojego ojca wyzwolenie obozu.

Wiosna, kiedy skończyła się wojna

Przez długi czas wojny w obozie nie było,

Mój ojciec pracował w polu i słuchał

wiatru poruszającego zbożem, albo strażnika

wykrzykującego polecenia, albo ludzkiego umierania.

Jesienią ojciec usłyszał buczący

szept amerykańskich samolotów, wysoko

jak anioły przecinających niebo, jak grzmot,

który musiał słyszeć sam Bóg.

W końcu, pewnego wiosennego dnia wiedział już, że wojna nadeszła.

W drzwiach baraku stanął żołnierz.

Amerykański, niski jak chłopiec i przestraszony,

a mój ojciec zadumał się nad jego młodym wiekiem.

Wziął go za rękę, uściskał i powiedział,

że kocha go i jego matkę i ojca

i będzie modlił się za jego dzieci

a nawet wybaczy mu, że to trwało tak długo.

Liberation of Buchenwald, April 11, 1945

My father was a prisoner in Buchenwald Concentration Camp for almost five years. He was just a Polish farm boy, and he was captured when he went into his village to buy a piece of rope one Saturday early in the war. The Germans had surrounded the village and were rounding up men and boys to go to Buchenwald and work in the factories there.

A lot of times when we think of Concentration Camps, we imagine the death camps the Germans built in Poland where the primary business was killing large numbers of civilians. Buchenwald wasn’t a death camp. Millions did not die there, burned in the ovens, their ashes scattered in ponds where the water is still gray 70 years later. But they did die there. About one out four people died each year.

What did they die of in Buchenwald?

Mainly starvation. Fifty years later, my dad could still remember the hunger he felt. He did hard labor 6 and even 7 days a week, 12 and 14 hour days, on a handful of food a day. I’ve read accounts of what the men ate. It came to about 600 calories a day. How much is that? A Big Mac with Cheese is about 700 calories. A Big Mac without cheese is 600. But what my dad ate wasn’t a Big Mac.

I asked my dad once how he was able to stay alive. He shrugged and said he didn’t know. He said that most of the time the guards gave them a kind of gray gruel made out of some kind of grain and animal bones. My dad called it “Hitler’s secret weapon.” It wasn’t enough to keep a man alive, so my dad was always looking for things to stick into his mouth: twigs, pieces of paper, bits of cloth, leather buttons. Once when he complained about the food, a guard hit him across his head with a club. He knocked my dad down to the ground, but my dad got up and begged for food. It was the wrong thing to say. The guard clubbed my dad unconscious. When my dad awoke, he was blind in one eye.

But men didn’t only die of hunger. People died for simple infractions, annoying the guards by urinating out of turn, slouching in line, standing in the wrong place.

They died of cruelty too. My father told me a story about one cold January night when the 400 men in his barracks were called out into the square for a roll call. The men were dressed in rags, torn pants and shirts. Some had shoes, others didn’t. They had almost no protection from the snow and wind. The guards lined them up in rows and told them they had to check the roster of prisoners, and then the Germans started reading the long lists of names. As the guards read, men started dropping into the snow, falling to their knees and then keeling over. And the guards kept reading. They read through the roster once and then they said, “Oops, we missed a name,” and then they read through the roster again and again and again for six hours while men fell to their knees and died in the snow. The next morning garbage carts came and collected the dead and took them to the ovens.

Others died from overwork, hangings, experiments, crucifixions. One of my father’s friends, an artist from Wilno, was first castrated and then hanged.

One in every four died like this.

When I look at photos from the time of the Liberation, I see that many of photos are of the dead, lying in piles like worthless paper, like rubbish.

But there are also many pictures of those who survived.

And those are the photos I study, looking for the face of my dad, thin as a shoelace, blind in one eye, with a scar across his head where the guard beat him and beat him and beat him. I haven’t found my dad yet, but I know I’ll recognize him when I see him.

Here’s a poem I wrote about what Liberation meant to him.

In the Spring the War Ended

For a long time the war was not in the camps.

My father worked in the fields and listened

to the wind moving the grain, or a guard

shouting a command far off, or a man dying.

But in the fall, my father heard the rumbling

whisper of American planes, so high, like

angels, cutting through the sky, a thunder

even God in Heaven would have to listen to.

At last, one spring day he knew the war was there.

In the door of the barracks stood a soldier,

an American, short like a boy and frightened,

and my father marveled at the miracle of his youth

and took his hands and embraced him and told him

he loved him and his mother and father,

and he would pray for all his children

and even forgive him the sin of taking so long.

John Guzlowski

amerykański pisarz i poeta polskiego pochodzenia. Publikował w wielu pismach literackich, zarówno w USA, jak i za granicą, m.in. w „Writer’s Almanac”, „Akcent”, „Ontario Review” i „North American Review”. Jego wiersze i eseje opisujące przeżycia jego rodziców – robotników przymusowych w nazistowskich Niemczech oraz uchodźców wojennych, którzy emigrowali do Chicago – ukazały się we wspomnieniowym tomie pt. „Echoes of Tattered Tongues”. W 2017 roku książka ta zdobyła nagrodę poetycką im. Benjamina Franklina oraz nagrodę literacką Erica Hoffera, za najbardziej prowokującą do myślenia książkę roku. Jest również autorem dwóch powieści kryminalnych o detektywie Hanku Purcellu oraz powieści wojennej pt. „Road of Bones”. John Guzlowski jest emerytowanym profesorem Eastern Illinois University.

—

John Guzlowski’s writing has been featured in Garrison Keillor’s Writer’s Almanac, Akcent, Ontario Review, North American Review, and other journals here and abroad. His poems and personal essays about his Polish parents’ experiences as slave laborers in Nazi Germany and refugees in Chicago appear in his memoir Echoes of Tattered Tongues. Echoes received the 2017 Benjamin Franklin Poetry Award and the Eric Hoffer Foundation’s Montaigne Award for most thought-provoking book of the year. He is also the author of two Hank Purcell mysteries and the war novel Road of Bones. Guzlowski is a Professor Emeritus at Eastern Illinois University.

fot.Martin Schutt/EPA/REX/Shutterstock