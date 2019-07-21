Wracaj tam, skąd przyjechałeś! / Go Back to Where You Came From 0 21 lipca 2019

Kilka dni temu prezydent Trump napisał na Twitterze, że kilka członkiń Kongresu powinno wracać tam, skąd przyjechały. Nie użył dokładnie tych słów, ale wystarczająco blisko. Napisał, że te cztery demokratyczne kongresmenki, których przodkowie przybyli do Ameryki z różnych stron świata, powinny „wrócić do totalnie spłukanych i skażonych przestępczością miejsc, z których pochodzą, i zająć się ich naprawą”.

Moi przodkowie również nie byli Amerykanami i chociaż nie jestem w Kongresie, to niejednokrotnie słyszałem już tego typu gadanie.

Dorastałem w Chicago, w dzielnicy nazywanej Polskim Trójkątem i nieraz słyszałem, jak ludzie nazywali Polaków i Amerykanów polskiego pochodzenia brudnymi, pijanymi i głupimi Polaczkami. Na własne uszy słyszałem te wyzwiska. Ci sami ludzie mówili mi, moim polskim kolegom i sąsiadom, żebyśmy wracali tam, skąd przyjechaliśmy. To nie działo się bez przerwy, ale wystarczająco często, żebym wciąż o tym pamiętał, a założę się, że wielu czytelników tego felietonu także słyszało kiedyś takie słowa.

Wracaj tam, skąd przyjechałeś!

Słyszałem te słowa wypowiadane do Polaków, a także do Włochów, Meksykanów, Portorykańczyków, Irlandczyków i Chińczyków mieszkających w sąsiedztwie. W ten sposób nas odrzucano. W ten sposób dawano nam do zrozumienia, że jesteśmy nieistotni, nieważni, niewarci poświęcenia czasu i wysiłku.

Moi rodzice, rzecz jasna, słyszeli to wszystko już wcześniej. Urodzili się w Polsce i przeżyli drugą wojnę światową. Oboje zostali wywiezieni do niemieckich obozów pracy i tam przekonali się, że wraz z innymi Polakami są nieistotni i nieważni. Niemcy uważali Polaków za podludzi. Mój ojciec opowiadał mi, że Niemcy uważali, że Polacy posługują się takim samym językiem, jak muły, a mojego ojca i innych Polaków traktowali na równi z mułami.

Kiedy moi rodzice w 1951 roku w końcu dotarli do Ameryki jako uchodźcy wojenni, mieli nadzieję, że w końcu będą traktowani jak ludzie, a nie jak muły. I rzeczywiście, z reguły Amerykanie tratowali ich jak ludzi, ale zdarzało się też inaczej. Za każdym razem, kiedy zdarzyło się jakieś nieporozumienie lub konflikt, kiedy powietrze gęstniało od napięcia, ludzie mówili nam „żebyśmy wracali, skąd przyjechaliśmy”.

Nienawidziłem ludzi, którzy tak do nas mówili. Próbowali patrzeć na mnie nie jak na człowieka, ale jak na muła, dla którego nie ma miejsca wśród ludzi, którzy rozmawiają, spacerują i cieszą się dniem.

Dlatego, kiedy słyszę teraz, jak Trump mówi do tych kobiet, żeby wracały, skąd pochodzą, słyszę głosy tych wszystkich głupich, niemyślących ludzi, którzy mówili do mojej mamy, mojego taty, do siostry i do mnie, żebyśmy wracali tam, skąd przyjechaliśmy. Do obozów dla uchodźców, do obozów koncentracyjnych i do chaosu wywołanego wojną i komunizmem.

Go Back to Where You Came From

A couple of days ago, President Trump tweeted that some Congresswomen should go back where they came from. He didn’t use those words exactly, but he came close enough. He said that these four Democratic congresswomen who are hyphenated Americans should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

I’m a hyphenated American too, and although I’m not in Congress, I’ve heard this kind of talk before.

Growing up in what was then considered Chicago’s Polish Triangle, I heard people calling Poles and Polish-Americans dirty, drunk, and dumb Polacks. I heard them calling us that, and I heard these same people telling me and my Polish friends and neighbors that we should go back to where we came from. This didn’t happen all the time, but it happened often enough so that I remember it, and I bet that a lot of people reading my column today remember hearing it also.

Go back to where you came from.

I heard this said to Poles and Polish Americans, and I heard it said to the Italians, Mexicans, Puerto Ricans, and Irish and Chinese people living in my neighborhood.

It was a way of dismissing us. It was a way of telling us all that we were basically inconsequential, unimportant, a waste of time and effort.

My parents, of course, had heard all of this kind of talk before. They were born in Poland and experienced World War II. They were both captured by the Germans and taken to Germany as slave laborers, and there they discovered that the Germans considered my parents and all the other Poles inconsequential and unimportant. Poles were considered subhuman by the Germans. My father used to tell me that the Germans thought that Poles spoke the language of mules and that my dad and the other Poles were just about as human as mules were.

When my parents came to America as Displaced Persons in 1951, they thought they would finally be treated as real people, not mules, but real people, and a lot of times my parents were treated like real people by Americans, but there were also times when they weren’t treated as people.

If there was some kind of disagreement or some kind of tension in the air or some kind of conflict, we would be told by people to “go back where we came from.”

I hated the people who said this to us. They were trying to see me as less than human, just another mule that doesn’t belong where people are talking or walking or enjoying the day.

When I hear Trump suggesting to these women they should go back to where they came from, I hear the voice of every single unthinking stupid person who ever told my mom and my dad and my sister and me to go back to where we came from, the refugee camps and the concentration camps and the chaos of a broken by war and communism.

fot.ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock