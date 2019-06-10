Przepis na polską zupę / A Recipe for a Simple Polish Soup 0 10 czerwca 2019

Kiedy moja mama dobiegała osiemdziesiątki, nie była już w stanie sama dla siebie gotować. Miała słabe serce i łamało ją w krzyżu; nie mogła stać dłużej niż minutę czy dwie. A kiedy nie możesz stać, nie możesz gotować.

Posiłki przywoziła jej pewna organizacja charytatywna z Sun City w Arizonie, gdzie mieszkała po śmierci ojca. To nie były wyszukane potrawy, kosztowały zresztą kilka dolarów za posiłek. Klopsiki w sosie, kanapki z tuńczykiem, małe opakowania sałatek, waniliowe babeczki – tego typu jedzenie przez pięć dni w tygodniu. Codziennie przed południem przywozili białą torbę z jedzeniem, które miało wystarczyć na lunch i obiad. W weekendy mama musiała radzić sobie sama. Czasami próbowała przyrządzić coś prostego, ale kończyło się na bułce z serem lub misce płatków z mlekiem. Nie lubiła polegać na ludziach, ale czasami prosiła znajomych, żeby przywieźli jej kurczaka z KFC albo trochę szynki z supermarketu. W weekendy odgrzewała sobie jedzenie w mikrofalówce, a od poniedziałku znowu czekała na dostawę kolejnej białej torby z kanapkami z tuńczykiem lub pastą jajeczną.

Trwało to około czterech lat. Mama nie narzekała. Spędziła dwa i pół roku w niemieckim obozie pracy i to oduczyło ją narzekania. Nie lubiła tylko sałatki z tuńczyka. Miała problemy z woreczkiem żółciowym i cebula w sałatce z tuńczyka tylko je pogarszała. Próbowała wyjmować z sałatki drobno posiekaną cebulę, ale stało się to trudne kiedy popsuł jej się wzrok.

Kiedy odwiedzałem ją cztery lub pięć razy w roku, cieszyła się na mój widok, również dlatego, że mogła namówić mnie, żebym coś dla niej ugotował. Dla mnie był to nie lada wyczyn. Nie znoszę gotować i nie lubiłem robić tego pod nadzorem mojej mamy. Jak już wspominałem, mama była w niemieckim obozie i zawsze powtarzała, że wszystkiego, czego nauczyła się o dyscyplinie, nauczyła się od obozowych strażników. Wymagała, żebym wypełniał jej rozkazy i robił wszystko właściwie już za pierwszym razem. Nie było mowy o pomyłkach. Kiedy zrobiłem coś nieprawidłowo, odsuwała mnie i była sarkastyczna. Nazywała mnie dzieciakiem albo głupkiem. Mówiła, że co z tego, że jestem profesorem, skoro nie potrafię ugotować zasmarkanego jajka. Nie lubiłem dla niej gotować, ale nie miałem wyjścia.

Moja mama wiedziała, że nie jestem zbyt sprawny manualnie i nie jestem w stanie przyrządzić bardziej skomplikowanych polskich specjałów, jak pierogi lub gołąbki, ale potrafiła namówić mnie na ugotowanie prostszych potraw. Najczęściej gotowałem zupę fasolową. Tak prostą, że nawet głupek nie mógłby jej spartaczyć. Poprzedniego wieczoru nastawiałem fasolę do namoczenia. Za pierwszym razem zapytałem, czy nie możemy, zgodnie z instrukcją na opakowaniu, rozmiękczyć jej we wrzątku, ale mama pokręciła tylko głową.

Następnego dnia zaczynałem gotować wcześnie, żeby zupa była gotowa na lunch. Siekałem cztery spore cebule. Musiały być poszatkowane naprawdę drobniutko, żeby mamę nie bolał woreczek. Ja siekałem, a ona obserwowała mnie siedząc na wózku inwalidzkim. Kiedy wypatrzyła jakiś zbyt duży kawałek cebuli mówiła: „Ten jest za duży. Próbujesz mnie zabić?”. Siekałem więc drobniej tym jej starym nożem o rękojeści z żółtego brudnego plastiku i ostrzu cienkim jak drut od 30-letniego ostrzenia.

Następnie podsmażałem cebulę na czterech łyżkach masła. Smażyłem aż cebula skarmelizowała się i zamieniła w brązową maź o cebulowym zapachu. To trwało około godziny. W tym czasie kroiłem pozostałe produkty: pół funta marchewki, dwa albo trzy funty ziemniaków, 3-4 nacie selera. To wszystko siekałem grubo, bo moja mama nie miała z tym problemu. Lubię duże kawałki pływające w zupie. Potem dodawałem warzywa do cebuli i dusiłem to wszystko na małym ogniu. W końcu dodawałem fasolę i wodę, w której się moczyła, przyprawiałem solą i pieprzem. To były jedyne przyprawy, jakich używała moja mama, ale używała ich w nadmiarze. Na tym etapie mama przestawała mnie obserwować. Wiedziała już, że nie zdołam niczego zepsuć, więc na swoim wózku wyjeżdżała z kuchni do salonu, gdzie włączała telewizor – Oprah Winfrey Show albo południowe wiadomości, wszystko oprócz telenowel. Nie znosiła ich i głupich problemów ich bohaterów.

Gotowałem zupę przez około godzinę, a potem wlewałem ją do niebieskiej miski i zanosiłem mamie na jej telewizyjną tackę. Mama zawsze powtarzała, że lubi jeść na telewizyjnej tacy, jak Amerykanie. Stawiałem więc miskę z zupą na tacy, a mama od razu wrzucała do niej pokruszone słone krakersy. To był ostatni dodatek. Jedliśmy tę zupę dwa razy dziennie, na lunch i obiad. Kiedy się kończyła, gotowałem jej więcej. Ta zupa była lepsza niż to, co mama dostawała w białej torbie. Oczywiście mama nigdy tego nie powiedziała. Nie była osobą skłonną do prawienia komplementów. Myślę, że tego też nauczyła się od strażników w obozie. Ale zupa jej smakowała, bo widziałem, jak ją jadła. Nigdy nie narzekała, że cebula jest posiekana za grubo, że będzie ją bolał woreczek albo że za dużo jest soli i pieprzu.

Jedyne, co słyszałem, kiedy jadła zupę, to było ciche „mmm”. To było całe jej podziękowanie.

A Recipe for a Simple Polish Soup

When my mother was in her late 70s, she couldn’t cook for herself any more. Her heart and her back had both given out, and she couldn’t stand for more than a minute or two. When you can’t stand, you can’t cook.

So she started having her meals brought in by a charitable organization in Sun City, Arizona, where she lived after my dad died. This food wasn’t much to speak of even though it didn’t cost her more than a couple dollars a day: Salisbury Steaks, tuna salad sandwiches, little cups of salad, vanilla cupcakes–stuff like that, five days a week. They would bring a white bag of this everyday just before noon, and it was expected to last her through lunch and dinner. On the weekends she was on her own. Sometimes, she would try to prepare something simple for herself, a bagel sandwich with cheese or a bowl of cereal. She didn’t like to impose on people, but sometimes she would ask a friend to bring her some chicken from KFC or a piece of cooked ham from the deli section at the Safeway Supermarket down the street. She would microwave this food Saturday and Sunday. Monday, she would wait for the guy from Meals on Wheels to bring her another bag of ham or egg or tuna salad sandwiches.

It was like this for about four years.

She didn’t complain much. My mom had spent two and a half years in a German concentration camp and that kind of punishment teaches you something about complaining. But she did complain about one thing when it came to those meals: the tuna salad. She had a gallbladder problem and the onions in the tuna salad were hard on her gall bladder. She would try to pick the tiny shards of onion out of the tuna salad, but this got harder and harder as her eye sight gave out. (When she finally died, it was after a gall bladder operation. She survived the operation, but she had a stroke afterward that shut down her whole body. But that’s another story.)

When I would come to visit her four or five times a year, she was always happy to see me because she could invariably talk me into cooking for her. This was no small feat. I hate to cook, and I hated to work around my mother. Like I mentioned, my mother had spent two and a half years in a German concentration camp, and she used to joke that what she knew about discipline she learned from the German guards in the camps. She expected you to follow orders, and she expected you to do it right the first time. There was no screwing up allowed around her. If you did, she would freeze you out, turn her sarcasm against you. Call you a baby or a fool. Tell you that even though you were a college professor, you still couldn’t boil a stinking egg!

Like I said, I hated to work with and around her, but I cooked for her when I came down to visit. What choice did I have?

My mom knew I was a fool with my hands, that I couldn’t make the things she really wanted to eat, those Polish staples that she grew up with in the old country like pierogi (dumplings stuffed with cabbage) or Gołąbki (cabbage leaves wrapped around meat and rice), but she also knew that she could talk me through some simple dishes. Navy Bean Soup was the one she had me make most often. Not even a fool could ruin it.

We would start making the soup the night before by putting the beans in a pot full of a couple quarts of water. This would have to soak overnight. The first time she had me make it I asked her why I just couldn’t follow the directions on the package, and let the beans soak under boiling water for a couple hours on the day we were going to make the soup. She just looked at me and shook her head.

Then the next day, the day we were actually going to make the soup, we would start early in the morning, so that the soup would be ready for lunch.

I would chop up about four good-sized onions. They had to be chopped really fine because of my mother’s gallbladder problem. As I would chop, she would watch from her wheel chair. Sometimes, she would think a chunk I chopped was too big, and she would point it out.

“There, that one!” she would say. “It’s too big. Are you trying to kill me?” And I would chop it some more with this old, skinny-bladed knife that she had been honing for 30 years until it was just a honed wire stuck in a dirty yellow plastic handle.

Then I’d fry up the onions in about four tablespoons of butter. I’d fry them until they were caramelized, a sort of hot brown jelly with an oniony smell. This would take about an hour. Meanwhile, I would be chopping up everything else, a half-pound of carrots, two or three pounds of any kind of potato, 3-4 stalks of celery. It didn’t matter how I chopped those up. My mother’s stomach had no trouble with them. It was just the onions that were a problem. So I chopped everything else pretty rough. Personally, I like big chunks of stuff in my soup.

I would take these chopped vegetables and add them to the frying onions and cook and stir all of that for about ten minutes on a low flame. Next, I would add the beans and the water they were in, along with too much pepper and salt. Salt and pepper were the only spices my mom ever used, but she liked them in abundance.

At this point my mother would stop watching me. She would figure that there was no kind of damage I could do to the soup, so she would wheel her wheelchair out of the kitchen and into the living room where she would turn on the TV, The Oprah Winfrey Show or the Noon News or anything else except soap operas. She hated soap operas, all that talk and people who were worried about stupid things.

I’d cook the soup for about an hour, maybe longer, and then I would carry a really large blue bowl of that hot navy bean soup to her and place it on her TV tray. She always said that she liked to eat like an American, on a TV tray. So while I was finishing up in the kitchen, she would drag the TV tray up to her wheelchair, and she would ask me to put the soup right there.

I would, and as soon as I did she would start crumbling saltine crackers into the soup. They were the final touch.

We would eat this soup just about twice every day I was visiting, lunch and dinner. If we ran out, I would make some more. It was better than the stuff my mom got from Meals on Wheels.

She never said that, of course. My mom wasn’t the kind of person to hand out compliments. I guess that was something else the German guards taught her in the concentration camps, but I knew she liked that soup because of the way she ate it. She never complained about anything while she was eating, not about the onions or her gallbladder or the spices.

The only thing I heard from her as she spooned the soup was an occasion whispered “mmm.”

It was thanks enough.

John Guzlowski

amerykański pisarz i poeta polskiego pochodzenia. Publikował w wielu pismach literackich, zarówno w USA, jak i za granicą, m.in. w „Writer’s Almanac”, „Akcent”, „Ontario Review” i „North American Review”. Jego wiersze i eseje opisujące przeżycia jego rodziców – robotników przymusowych w nazistowskich Niemczech oraz uchodźców wojennych, którzy emigrowali do Chicago – ukazały się we wspomnieniowym tomie pt. „Echoes of Tattered Tongues”. W 2017 roku książka ta zdobyła nagrodę poetycką im. Benjamina Franklina oraz nagrodę literacką Erica Hoffera, za najbardziej prowokującą do myślenia książkę roku. Jest również autorem dwóch powieści kryminalnych o detektywie Hanku Purcellu oraz powieści wojennej pt. „Road of Bones”. John Guzlowski jest emerytowanym profesorem Eastern Illinois University.

—

John Guzlowski’s writing has been featured in Garrison Keillor’s Writer’s Almanac, Akcent, Ontario Review, North American Review, and other journals here and abroad. His poems and personal essays about his Polish parents’ experiences as slave laborers in Nazi Germany and refugees in Chicago appear in his memoir Echoes of Tattered Tongues. Echoes received the 2017 Benjamin Franklin Poetry Award and the Eric Hoffer Foundation’s Montaigne Award for most thought-provoking book of the year. He is also the author of two Hank Purcell mysteries and the war novel Road of Bones. Guzlowski is a Professor Emeritus at Eastern Illinois University.

fot.Pixabay.com