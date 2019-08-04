Mój letni pamiętnik / My Summer So Far 0 4 sierpnia 2019

5 lipca

Jest upał, wszystko zastyga w miejscu, a od dwóch tygodni przed moim domem stoi zaparkowany samochód. Stoi i stoi. Czarny Buick Le Sabre, rocznik 97 lub 98. Może dla Was nie jest to dziwne, ale dla mnie jest. Mieszkamy na bardzo spokojnej ulicy. Ruch jest słaby, a samochody rzadko parkują przed domami. Mamy garaże i podjazdy.

Ale to nie wszystko.

W naszym sąsiedztwie ktoś lub coś zabija jeże. Dzisiaj rano, kiedy odwoziłem moją wnuczkę Lucy na letnią półkolonię, widziałem po drodze cztery martwe jeże. Każdy z obciętą głową. Krew, ale ani śladu głów.

Nigdy nie widuję tutaj jeży, a nagle są na jezdni, bez głów. Czy inni ludzie też zauważyli martwe jeże, upał, bezruch i samochód zaparkowany przed moim domem? Kto to robi? Komu przeszkadzają jeże? Po co je zabijać?

6 lipca

Czarny samochód wciąż tu jest. Wczoraj wieczorem zaznaczyłem tylną oponę żółtą kredą, której kawałek znalazłem w piwnicy. Chciałem sprawdzić, czy samochód się poruszy. Nie poruszył się, żółty ślad jest w tym samym miejscu.

Widziałem, że mój nowy sąsiad patrzy ze swojej posesji na zaparkowany samochód. Nie wiem, jak ma na imię. Szczupły facet. Zamachał do mnie i zapytał o samochód. Powiedział, że stoi tu już ze trzy tygodnie. Odpowiedziałem, że według mnie dwa. Zapytał, czy zauważyłem wyciek oleju obok tylnej opony. Zauważyłem. Powiedział, że jego zdaniem ten samochód już tu zostanie. Że trzeba zadzwonić na policję i on by tak zrobił, gdyby przed jego domem ktoś porzucił samochód. Odpowiedziałem, że może zadzwonię jutro i spytałem go o jeże. Powiedziałem, że widziałem kilka martwych jeży w okolicy i zapytałem, czy tez je widział. Nie widział. Nie dodałem, że były bez głów. To zbyt dziwaczne.

7 lipca

Ktoś przestawił czarny samochód. O jakieś dwadzieścia stóp. W miejscu, gdzie stał do tej pory, ktoś zaparkował biały samochód. Taka sama marka i model, tyle że biały. W tym samym miejscu. Poważnie, nie żartuję i nie zmyślam. W tym samym miejscu.

Wczoraj moja wnuczka Lucy poprosiła mnie, żebyśmy wspólnie zagrali w grę na jej iPadzie. To była gra o jeżach. Jeże wyprawiały różne urocze rzeczy, ganiały się po trawniku próbując uniknąć faceta z kosiarką. Nie rozumiałem w ogóle, o co w niej chodziło, ale i tak grałem. I cały czas myślałem o innych jeżach, tych na jezdni.

8 lipca

Obudziłem się rano i zauważyłem, że biały samochód zniknął. Ale to nie wszystko. Teraz przed moim domem stoi zaparkowany ford pickup. Nie mogę w to uwierzyć. Pojawił się nagle dzisiaj po południu. Razem z moją żoną Lindą pojechaliśmy odwieźć Lucy do jej mamy, naszej córki Lillian, a kiedy wróciliśmy – już tam był. Wielki i zaparkowany przed naszym domem.

Mój sąsiad Scott, makler giełdowy, był na zewnątrz i podlewał swój bukszpan, kiedy wjechaliśmy na podjazd. Podszedł i zapytał, czyje to auto. Odpowiedzieliśmy, że nie mamy pojęcia. Ktoś leci z wami w kulki, powiedział. Pokiwałem głową.

Dobre wieści? Od dwóch dni nie widziałem żadnego martwego jeża.

9 lipca

Jeże zniknęły. I martwe i żywe. W zeszłym tygodniu były wszędzie, a teraz nie ma po nich śladu.

Nie uwierzycie, ale samochody też zniknęły. Czarny, biały i pickup. Czarny samochód stał zaparkowany przed moim domem przez ponad dwa tygodnie. Zaznaczyłem kredą opony, żeby wiedzieć, czy się poruszy. Najpierw się nie poruszył, potem ktoś go przestawił, a teraz go nie ma.

Dzisiaj rano zawiał chłodny wiatr. Kosiłem trawę z przodu domu, kiedy poczułem ten powiew. Po raz pierwszy od tygodnia powiało chłodem. Jakiś wynajęty facet, którego nie znam, kosił trawnik przy domu obok. Myślę, że zobaczył mnie, jak stoję i rozkoszuję się bryzą, bo zatrzymał się i podniósł w górę ręce, jakby chciał powiedzieć – „Nieźle, co?”.

No nieźle.

Nie jestem aż tak głupi, żeby łudzić się, że lato już się kończy, że przed moim domem nie pojawią się żadne obce samochody, a z jezdni na dobre znikną bezgłowe jeże. Ale miło jest o tym pomyśleć.

To pomoże mi przeżyć resztę tego długiego gorącego lata.

My Summer So Far



July 5

There is heat and stillness, and a car’s been parked in front of my house for two weeks. Not moving. Ever. A black Buick Le Sabre. Maybe a 97 or 98.

Maybe this doesn’t seem odd to you, but it does to me. We live on a quiet street. There’s not much traffic and it’s not often that cars are parked in front of houses. In this neighborhood, people have driveways and garages. They don’t park on the street. But that’s not all.

Something is killing the hedgehogs in my neighborhood. I saw 4 dead ones in the streets this morning while driving my granddaughter Lucy to her summer day camp. Each one had its head cut off. You could see this plainly. There was blood but no heads. I never see hedgehogs, and suddenly there they are in the street. With their heads cut off, missing.

Have other people noticed the dead hedgehogs and the heat and the stillness and the car parked in front of my house?

Who’s doing this? And why? What harm has a hedgehog ever done anyone?

Why kill a hedgehog?

July 6

The black car is still there. Last night I marked the right, rear tire with some yellow chalk I found in the basement. I thought this would help me figure out if it had actually not moved. It hadn’t. The yellow chalk mark is still there on the tire. I saw one of my neighbors, a new guy, standing in his yard looking at the car. I don’t know his name yet. He’s a skinny guy. He waved me over. Asked me about the car. He said he thought it had been there for three weeks. I said I thought it was two. He asked if I had noticed the oil spot near the rear tire. I said yes. He said, that car’s not going any place. You should call the police. That’s what I’d do if it were parked in front of my house. I said, maybe tomorrow, and then I asked him about the hedgehogs. I told him I’d been seeing dead ones on the streets around the neighborhood.

Had he seen any? He said he hadn’t. I didn’t tell him the ones I saw were headless. That’s just too weird.

July 7

The black car has moved. It’s been pulled about 20 feet forward. Where it sat for 2 weeks is a white car. I think it’s the same model, same make. Just white. It’s in the exact spot. I’m not kidding, not telling you a story. The exact space. Yesterday, my granddaughter Lucy asked me to play an iPad game with her at the library. It was all about hedgehogs. They were doing cute things and running around a lawn chasing each other and trying to avoid a guy mowing the lawn. I didn’t understand the game at all, what the purpose was, but I played anyway. You know I kept thinking about the other hedgehogs, the ones in the street.

July 8

When I woke up this morning, the white car was gone, but that’s not all. A black Ford pick-up is in front of the house now. I can’t believe it. It suddenly showed up there this afternoon. My wife Linda and I were driving home from dropping our granddaughter off at our daughter Lillian’ s house, and we came up the hill and there it was. Enormous and parked in front of our house. My neighbor Scott, the stockbroker guy, was outside watering his boxwoods when we pulled into the driveway, and he came up and asked us whose truck it was. We said we didn’t know. He said, somebody is jerking around with you. I nodded. The good news? I haven’t seen a dead hedgehog in a couple of days.

July 9

The hedgehogs are gone. The dead ones and the live ones both. They were everywhere a week ago and today they’re not. You won’t believe this, but the cars are gone also. The black one and the white one both. The truck is gone too. Like I told you, the black car sat there right in front of my house for two weeks. I chalked its tires so I would now if it moved, and it didn’t, and then it did, and now it’s gone. A cool wind came through early this morning. I was mowing the front lawn, and I felt it and enjoyed it. For the first time in a week, it felt cool outside. A hired guy mowing the lawn next door — someone I don’t know — saw me standing there enjoying the breeze, and he stopped mowing and raised his hands, as if to say, „Ain’t it something.” It is. I’m not so foolish as to think that summer is coming to an end or that the cars and trucks in front of my house are gone or that the hedgehogs won’t be back, but it’s pleasant to think so. It will help me get through the rest of this long, hot summer.

John Guzlowski

amerykański pisarz i poeta polskiego pochodzenia. Publikował w wielu pismach literackich, zarówno w USA, jak i za granicą, m.in. w „Writer’s Almanac”, „Akcent”, „Ontario Review” i „North American Review”. Jego wiersze i eseje opisujące przeżycia jego rodziców – robotników przymusowych w nazistowskich Niemczech oraz uchodźców wojennych, którzy emigrowali do Chicago – ukazały się we wspomnieniowym tomie pt. „Echoes of Tattered Tongues”. W 2017 roku książka ta zdobyła nagrodę poetycką im. Benjamina Franklina oraz nagrodę literacką Erica Hoffera, za najbardziej prowokującą do myślenia książkę roku. Jest również autorem dwóch powieści kryminalnych o detektywie Hanku Purcellu oraz powieści wojennej pt. „Road of Bones”. John Guzlowski jest emerytowanym profesorem Eastern Illinois University.

John Guzlowski’s writing has been featured in Garrison Keillor’s Writer’s Almanac, Akcent, Ontario Review, North American Review, and other journals here and abroad. His poems and personal essays about his Polish parents’ experiences as slave laborers in Nazi Germany and refugees in Chicago appear in his memoir Echoes of Tattered Tongues. Echoes received the 2017 Benjamin Franklin Poetry Award and the Eric Hoffer Foundation’s Montaigne Award for most thought-provoking book of the year. He is also the author of two Hank Purcell mysteries and the war novel Road of Bones. Guzlowski is a Professor Emeritus at Eastern Illinois University.

