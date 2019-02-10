Dobre czasy / Good Times 0 10 lutego 2019

W zamrażalniku mamy lody w trzech smakach, a na obiad możemy zamówić jaką tylko chcemy pizzę. W garażu Toyota Highlander stoi koło Toyoty Avalon, a w domu mamy pięć telewizorów, trzy odtwarzacze płyt Blue-Ray oraz mnóstwo IPadów i innych urządzeń obsługiwanych przez Bluetooth. A to wszystko w naszym pięknym domu położonym na łagodnym zboczu wzgórza porośniętego dębami. Mamy też kilka komputerów MacBook, gotowych wykonać wszystko, czego od nich chcemy, może za wyjątkiem upieczenia kurczaka i zamieszania gulaszu. W piwnicy, na półce leży jeszcze jeden MacBook, w razie gdybyśmy potrzebowali zapasowych części.

W niedziele gramy w tenisa albo idziemy do kina, a potem na kolację do jednej z tych miłych restauracji w Charlottesville, Richmond lub Roanoke. Po kolacji, jeśli mamy ochotę, idziemy pospacerować po nowym centrum handlowym. Nie żeby coś kupować, ale aby popatrzeć ze świadomością, że możemy pozwolić sobie na to wszystko, co tam sprzedają i nie nadwyręży to naszych finansów, a spłata karty kredytowej będzie bolesna tylko przez sekundę.

Ale nie zawsze tak było. Wiem o tym ja, wiesz o tym Ty.

Starzy ludzie mówią o tym czasami, powodowani zgryzotą i bólem, który nie chce ustąpić. Lub kiedy przypomną sobie, jak ciężko miał jakiś ich wujek albo kuzyn, kiedy zatrudniająca go fabryka nagle przestawała przysyłać czeki. Albo kiedy czekali na wieści od młodszego brata zza wielkiej wody, a kiedy w końcu dostali jakieś wieści, to były te najgorsze z możliwych.

Wtedy ci ludzie zaczynają mówić o złych czasach. Mówią o lęku przed chłodem, o pustkach w spiżarni, o samochodzie bez choćby kropli benzyny w baku. Starzy ludzie mówią nam, że to co się nam teraz przydarza w rzeczywistości nie jest aż takie ciężkie i trudne, że tak naprawdę żyje nam się całkiem przyjemnie, choć nie zawsze musi tak być. I o tym, że może potrzebujemy przeżyć coś trudnego, aby znaleźć w sobie dobro i być w stanie się sobie przyjrzeć. Wtedy my zaczynamy myśleć, co takiego może dać nam siłę i nadzieję, aby przeżyć kolejny dobry dzień.

Good Times

There are three flavors of ice cream in the freezer and any kind of pizza we want for dinner. A Toyota Highlander is sitting in the garage next to the Toyota Avalon, and we’ve got 5 TV sets, 3 Blu-Ray DVD players, and a bunch of iPads and Bluetooth devices scattered all over this beautiful house that sits on the side of a gently rising mountain covered with Oak trees. Up in my study, there are a couple of MacBook computers that can do anything we want them to do except bake chicken and stir the pot, and there’s another MacBook down in the basement, sitting on a shelf, in case we need parts.

Sundays, we play tennis or see a movie, and then go to dinner, one of the nice places, here or down the road in Charlottesville or Richmond or Roanoke. Afterward – if we want – we stroll around the new mall, not buying, just looking with the sure knowledge we can pick up anything we see there, and it won’t hurt much until we get the MasterCharge bill, and even then the pain will only last for a second.

But it hasn’t always been this way. I know that and you do too.

The old people tell it sometimes, when they’re feeling mean from a pain that won’t go away, or when they recall how hard some uncle or cousin took it when the factory checks stopped coming in or when they waited a long, long time to hear from the young brother who went overseas, and when they finally did hear from their boy it was what they had feared. The worst news.

They start in about the bad times then: the fear of the cold, the empty pantry, the car without even a nickel’s worth of gas; and that’s when the old folks start telling us that what we see right now is surely good and the way we live is pleasant enough, but maybe it won’t always be that way and we’ll need something hard and good within ourselves to see us through, and we best start thinking about what that thing is that will give us the courage and hope we need before another good day goes by.

John Guzlowski

amerykański pisarz i poeta polskiego pochodzenia. Publikował w wielu pismach literackich, zarówno w USA, jak i za granicą, m.in. w „Writer’s Almanac”, „Akcent”, „Ontario Review” i „North American Review”. Jego wiersze i eseje opisujące przeżycia jego rodziców – robotników przymusowych w nazistowskich Niemczech oraz uchodźców wojennych, którzy emigrowali do Chicago – ukazały się we wspomnieniowym tomie pt. „Echoes of Tattered Tongues”. W 2017 roku książka ta zdobyła nagrodę poetycką im. Benjamina Franklina oraz nagrodę literacką Erica Hoffera, za najbardziej prowokującą do myślenia książkę roku. Jest również autorem dwóch powieści kryminalnych o detektywie Hanku Purcellu oraz powieści wojennej pt. „Road of Bones”. John Guzlowski jest emerytowanym profesorem Eastern Illinois University.

—

John Guzlowski’s writing has been featured in Garrison Keillor’s Writer’s Almanac, Akcent, Ontario Review, North American Review, and other journals here and abroad. His poems and personal essays about his Polish parents’ experiences as slave laborers in Nazi Germany and refugees in Chicago appear in his memoir Echoes of Tattered Tongues. Echoes received the 2017 Benjamin Franklin Poetry Award and the Eric Hoffer Foundation’s Montaigne Award for most thought-provoking book of the year. He is also the author of two Hank Purcell mysteries and the war novel Road of Bones. Guzlowski is a Professor Emeritus at Eastern Illinois University.

fot.pxhere.com