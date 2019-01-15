Martwy jeleń w ogrodzie / Dead Deer in the Backyard 0 15 stycznia 2019

W ogrodzie za domem znalazłem jelenia. Był martwy. Wyszedłem, żeby skosić trawę na tarasach zbudowanych na tej części trawnika, która jest nachylona w kierunku sąsiedniej ulicy, i tam znalazłem martwego jelenia. Nie wiem, czy to był byk, czy łania, ani w jakim był wieku.

Na głowie zwierzęcia, szczególnie wokół oczu kłębiły się muchy. Myślę, że chciały dostać się do jeszcze wilgotnych oczu jelenia, ale nie mam pewności. Jeleń nie był duży, ale i tak nie miałem pojęcia, jak usunąć go z trawnika. Przez chwilę pomyślałem, że może wystarczy przykryć go liśćmi i zostawić. Leżał dość daleko od domu, w miejscu, gdzie ani ja, ani moja żona Linda raczej nie chodzimy.

Ale potem pomyślałem, że nie mogę tego zrobić. Rodzice Lindy mieli nas odwiedzić pod koniec tygodnia i na pewno będą chcieli pójść na spacer i zobaczyć tarasy. Są przecież piękne, obmurowane kamieniem i pełne kwiatów, których nazw nie pamiętam.

Wiedziałem więc, że muszę pozbyć się martwego jelenia. Złapałem go za przednie nogi i zacząłem ciągnąć. Nie był duży, ale nawet niewielki jeleń jest wystarczająco ciężki, żeby się zmęczyć, a mi właśnie stuknęła siedemdziesiątka. Przeciągnąłem go więc do połowy pierwszego z trzech tarasów i zdałem sobie sprawę, że nie dam rady dalej. Byłem cały spocony, a w dodatku obsiadły mnie muchy, które poderwały się z jeleniej głowy.

Poszedłem więc do przydomowej szopy po taczki. Załadować jelenia na taczki to nie jest prosta sprawa. Szczególnie martwego, bo waży jakby więcej. Jestem pewien, że wiecie, o co mi chodzi.

Powoli, ale dałem radę. Pchałem taczki pod górę, po kolei po każdym pełnym kwiatów tarasie. Nie było to łatwe, ale też nie było bardzo ciężko. Taczki były sprawne i trzymały równowagę. Jeleń był na tyle mały, że się do nich zmieścił. Głowa, kark, przednie i tylne nogi zwierzęcia zwisały z boków i balansowały taczki, więc nawet staruszek byłby w stanie je pchnąć pod górkę i wyjechać na ulicę.

O czym myślałem wioząc martwego jelenia pod górkę po moim trawniku?

O głupotach. O Prometeuszu. O wierszu Billa Stafforda, który opisał, jak nocą znalazł martwego jelenia na środku drogi. I o tym, jak do cholery zdołał przeciągnąc go na pobocze, by nikt w niego nie wjechał. I o innym wierszu, Williama Carlosa Williamsa, który pisał, jak istotne jest posiadanie taczek.

O głupotach. Dlaczego o nich myślałem?

Myślałem o tych nieważnych sprawach, żeby nie musieć myśleć o tym martwym jeleniu w moim ogrodzie, dlaczego umarł, i czy jego śmierć przejęła kogokolwiek oprócz mnie.

Dead Deer in the Backyard

I found a deer in the backyard today. It was dead.

I had gone out to mow the back terrace, a section of the yard that slopes down to the next street, and there was this deer there. I don’t know if it was male or female, or how old it was.

There were lots of flies around its head, especially around its eyes. I think the flies were trying to get to whatever moisture was still there in the deer’s eyes. I don’t know for sure.

It wasn’t that big, but I didn’t know how I was going to move it out of there. For a moment, I thought about just covering it with leaves and letting it rot down there. It was far enough from the house, and my wife Linda and I didn’t go down much to that part of the yard.

But then I thought I couldn’t that. Linda’s parents are coming later this week for a visit, and I bet they would want to walk around the backyard. The terraces there are beautiful. They are handmade, boarded by stone, and flowers whose names I don’t know are everywhere.

So I knew I had to get the deer out of there. I grabbed its front legs and pulled it. It wasn’t big but even a small deer weighs enough to slow a guy down, and I just turned 70. I got it up half way to the first of the three terraces, and I knew I couldn’t drag it any further. I was covered with sweat by then, and the flies buzzing around the deer were all around me too.

So I walked to the shed up by the house, and I got the wheelbarrow and brought it down. It wasn’t easy getting the deer in the wheelbarrow. Dead weight. You know what that means.

It was slow work but I managed it. I pushed the thing up the slope, up the terraces with their beautiful flowers.

It wasn’t easy, but it wasn’t hard either. The wheelbarrow was sort of balanced. The deer was small, but it filled that wheelbarrow. The head and most of the neck, the front legs and the back legs — all of that was outside, balancing the wheelbarrow so even an old man could push the thing and the dead deer in it up a slope to the street.

What did I think about as I pushed the thing up the hill?

Stupid things.

About Prometheus.

About Bill Stafford’s poem about finding a dead deer on a road at night. About how the hell he was able to drag that deer off to the side of the road so nobody would run into it.

About another poem, William Carlos Williams’ poem about how so much depends upon a wheelbarrow.

Stupid things.

Why did I think about them?

I thought about them, so I wouldn’t have to think about this dead deer in my backyard and how she died and whether her dying would touch anyone except me.

John Guzlowski

amerykański pisarz i poeta polskiego pochodzenia. Publikował w wielu pismach literackich, zarówno w USA, jak i za granicą, m.in. w „Writer’s Almanac”, „Akcent”, „Ontario Review” i „North American Review”. Jego wiersze i eseje opisujące przeżycia jego rodziców – robotników przymusowych w nazistowskich Niemczech oraz uchodźców wojennych, którzy emigrowali do Chicago – ukazały się we wspomnieniowym tomie pt. „Echoes of Tattered Tongues”. W 2017 roku książka ta zdobyła nagrodę poetycką im. Benjamina Franklina oraz nagrodę literacką Erica Hoffera, za najbardziej prowokującą do myślenia książkę roku. Jest również autorem dwóch powieści kryminalnych o detektywie Hanku Purcellu oraz powieści wojennej pt. „Road of Bones”. John Guzlowski jest emerytowanym profesorem Eastern Illinois University.

John Guzlowski’s writing has been featured in Garrison Keillor’s Writer’s Almanac, Akcent, Ontario Review, North American Review, and other journals here and abroad. His poems and personal essays about his Polish parents’ experiences as slave laborers in Nazi Germany and refugees in Chicago appear in his memoir Echoes of Tattered Tongues. Echoes received the 2017 Benjamin Franklin Poetry Award and the Eric Hoffer Foundation’s Montaigne Award for most thought-provoking book of the year. He is also the author of two Hank Purcell mysteries and the war novel Road of Bones. Guzlowski is a Professor Emeritus at Eastern Illinois University.

fot.pxhere.com