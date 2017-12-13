KONKURS POLAMERU I PLL LOT – “Kup bilet, wygraj bilet”

Terms and Conditions

1. Dates/Terms/Eligibility:

Participate in the “Buy a Ticket Win a Ticket” – (Kup bilet, wygraj bilet) contest which begins November 15, 2017 and ends on December 22, 2017. Participants may enter by purchasing a LOT Ticket to Poland and Beyond in one of Polamer’s eligible location (Appendix 1). Participants must be 21 years of age or older to participate and are residents of Illinois, Wisconsin or Indiana.

Employees of Polamer, Inc.,Polskie Radio, Polvision, the Contest’s participating sponsors and their advertising agencies, employees of other radio or television stations, and members of the immediate family of any such persons are not eligible to participate and win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents, and grandchildren, whether as “in-laws,” or by current or past marriage(s), remarriage(s), adoption, co-habitation or other family extension, and any other persons residing at the same household whether or not related.

2. How to enter:

Purchase a LOT ticket to Poland or Beyond and you will have a chance to win two Round Trip Economy Class Tickets to Poland or Ukraine on LOT Polish Airlines. All qualifying purchases will automatically be added to the contest, unless requested otherwise in writing. Winner will be selected from all eligible participants during a random drawing.

Winners will be notified by Polamer via phone/email.

3. Prize:

Grand Prize – two Round Trip Economy Class Tickets from Chicago to Poland or Ukraine (total 8 segments). Travel period – January 16 – October 31, 2018. Blackout period – Mar 23- April 16, 2018 & June 01-Sep 10, 2018. Taxes not included and will be billed upon booking. The ticket is non-transferable. LOT reserves the right to receive the original redemption letter for verification. Winner must be 21 years of age or older. Prize cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer or voucher. This prize can only be redeemed once. Any remaining amount left unused will be forfeited. This prize must be redeemed on or before February 28, 2018. The prize trip must completed on or before October 31, 2018. No extension will be allowed. Other terms and conditions apply. The ticket value cannot be paid in cash. Winner and companion must travel together on the same date and flight In any case of dispute, LOT’s decision will be final.



All other expenses not specified herein with respect to the above prizes are the sole responsibility of the winners. The Approximate Retail Value (ARV) of the air portion of the air tickets is $1300.00. This amount may fluctuate depending on the time of the year the winner chooses to fly.

A W-9 form (Request for Taxpayer Identification Number and Certification) will be forwarded to winner for completion and a 1099 form will be prepared and forwarded to the winners at year’s end.

4. Grand Prize:

Winner will be selected during a random drawing among all customers who purchase LOT tickets to Poland or Beyond between November 15 and December 22, 2017 in one of Polamer’s locations (please see list below). Winner will be notified by e-mail or phone and required to sign and return an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity form. Noncompliance will result in disqualification and selection of an alternate winner. The drawing for this contest will be conducted in Chicago, IL by a panel of Polmer, Inc representatives. Their decision is final in all matters relating to the giveaways. Odds of winning depend upon the total number of eligible entries received. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of the person entering the contest, the entry submitted by the person in whose name the e-mail account is registered will be considered the entrant. Winner will be notified by January 1, 2018.

5. Conditions for the “Buy a Ticket Win a Ticket” – (Kup bilet, wygraj bilet) contest:

Prize is non-transferable, non-refundable and non-changeable. Cash or credit alternatives will not be offered. LOT reserves the right to cancel or amend the terms of the “Buy a Ticket Win a Ticket” – (Kup bilet, wygraj bilet) prize contest without notice in the unlikely event of major catastrophe, war, earthquake, or any actual, anticipated or alleged breach of any applicable law or regulation or any other similar event or to provide substitute prizes of similar value should the specified prizes become unavailable. Grand Prize winner is responsible for all required travel documents (i.e.: valid passports, visas, inoculations, etc.).

Award letter and voucher will be presented to the winner of the “Buy a Ticket Win a Ticket” – (Kup bilet, wygraj bilet) with booking details. Outbound prize must be redeemed prior to February 28, 2018. This offer is subject to availability and does not represent entitlement to book travel on a specific date.

Winner must be at least 21 years of age and a legal resident of Illinois, Indiana or Wisconsin, USA. Winner must make travel arrangements at least 30 days in advance of preferred departure date, but no more than 90 days in advance and prior to February 28, 2018. Airline seats are capacity controlled and subject to availability at the time of booking. LOT Polish Airlines condition of carriage shall apply to all air transportation.

By participating in this promotion, the winner grants the promoters permission to use their name and likeness for advertising and future promotional purposes without additional compensations (except where prohibited).

Winners are liable for any tax liability accruing as a result of this promotion. This promotion is void where prohibited. Online entrants must have a valid e-mail address and it is the entrant’s responsibility to update LOT of any change in their e-mail address. No transfer, assignment or substitution of a prize is permitted by any winner. Entrants agree to be bound by the terms of these Official Rules and by the decisions of LOT, which are final and binding on all matters pertaining to this promotion.

By participating in this promotion, entrants agree to release and hold harmless LOT, the sponsors, its officers, directors, employees, and agents (the „Released Parties”) from and against any claim or cause of action arising out of participation in this promotion, or receipt or use of any prize, including, but not limited to: (a) unauthorized human intervention in the promotion; (b) technical errors related to computers, servers, providers, or telephone or network lines; (c) printing errors; (d) lost, late, postage-due, misdirected, or undeliverable mail; (e) errors in the administration of the promotion or the processing of entries; or (f) injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant’s participation in the promotion or acceptance, receipt use or misuse of any prize. Entrant further agrees that in any cause of action, the Released Parties’ liability will be limited to the cost of entering and participating in the promotion, and in no event shall the Released Parties be liable for attorney’s fees. Entrant waives the right to claim any damages whatsoever, including, but not limited to, punitive, incidental, consequential, direct, or indirect damages. By entering this promotion, entrants acknowledge that they have read and understood and agree to be bound by these terms and conditions. This promotion is void where prohibited.

6. Winners’ names:

For the name of the prize winner, send an email to salessupport@lot-us-ca.com. Winners’ name will be sent when the promotion is over and prize is awarded. Requests for winners’ names must be received by February 28, 2018.

Sponsor: LOT Polish Airlines, 7020 East Acoma Drive, Suite 1, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 U.S.A.

Polamer’s eligible locations:

3094 N. Milwaukee

Chicago, IL 60618

5514 W. Belmont

Chicago, IL 60641

6140 N. Milwaukee

Chicago, IL 60646

4747 N. Harlem

Harwood Hts., IL 60656

12255 Walker Rd.

Lemont, IL 60439

5894 S. Archer Ave.

Chicago, IL 60638

901 E. Rand Rd.

Mt. Prospect, IL 60056



2747 N. Harlem Ave.

Chicago, IL 60707

88 S. Milwaukee Ave.

Wheeling, IL 60090

7207 W. 84th St,

Bridgeview, IL 60455

1130 W. Lincoln

Milwaukee, WI 53215